Ukrainian couple on escaping war, evacuating hometown with children in tow As the war in Ukraine started to escalate, Olena Bukuyeva and her husband, Kostiantyn Strukov knew they had to leave their home in Irpin, just outside of Kyiv, and get themselves and their children to safety. The couple spoke with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what they've experienced and seen as this conflict rages.