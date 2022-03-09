Ukrainians told to shelter from possible Russian missile attack on Kyiv as U.S. and NATO wrestle with how to help

Ukrainians told to shelter from possible Russian missile attack on Kyiv as U.S. and NATO wrestle with how to helpget the free app
With the U.S. and NATO wrestling over how to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia's brutal aerial assault without becoming ensnared in a potentially much wider war, residents of Ukraine's capital got messages Wednesday warning them to take shelter "immediately" due to the apparent threat of a new wave of Russian airstrikes.
With Russian forces massed around Kyiv "failing to make any significant breakthroughs," according to the latest British intelligence assessment, Putin has relied on his military's overwhelming firepower to batter Ukrainian cities from afar. Ukraine says Russia's indiscriminate artillery barrage has killed thousands of civilians, left entire cities cut off from food, water and electricity and sent more than 2 million people fleeing into neighboring countries in a refugee crisis that grows by the hour.
Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelensky says he wants to speak directly with Putin, and within the last 24 hours he's signaled new flexibility on his country's bid for NATO membership, and even the status of two Russian-held regions in the east. The nuanced shift in tone from Kyiv could create room for direct negotiations — which so far have only enabled relatively small-scale civilian evacuations — to expand into actual peace talks.
In the meantime, Zelensky wants more help from his Western partners to fend off the Russian bombardment. He's asked for no-fly zones and for his NATO neighbors to deliver fighter jets. But those neighbors, and the U.S., fear Russia would take either move as direct involvement by the contributing country or countries and could prompt Putin to expand his war on Ukraine into an open conflict between Russia and NATO.
Russia stresses on interest in diplomacy with direct talks with Ukraine set to ramp up
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Russia was "interested in holding new rounds" of direct negotiations with Ukraine "as soon as the Ukrainian negotiators are ready for this."
There have been three rounds of direct negotiations so far between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, all of them in Belarus near Ukraine's border. They've yielded multiple agreements for "humanitarian corridors" to allow civilians to evacuate from Ukraine's artillery-battered cities, but most have been quickly failed with both sides accusing the other of breaching cease-fires.
The first significant success came Tuesday, when about 5,000 people were evacuated from the northeast city of Sumy, and there were more localized cease-fires and evacuation routes planned for Wednesday.
Peskov said a meeting set to take place Thursday in Turkey between the the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers — the highest-level talks scheduled since Russia launched its invasion — was "a very important continuation of the negotiation process."
"Let's not get ahead of ourselves," cautioned Peskov. "We'll wait for the meeting itself."
Russia says it will achieve its goal of a "neutral" Ukraine, but prefers to do so through negotiations
The spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry said Wednesday that while Moscow was determined to achieve its goal of ensuring that Ukraine adopts a "neutral status" — rejecting NATO membership — it would prefer to do that through negotiations rather than via military means, according to the Reuters news agency.
Maria Zakharova said Russia's objectives "do not include either the occupation of Ukraine or the destruction of its statehood, nor the overthrow of the current government" of pro-Western President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"We hope that a more significant step forward will be taken in the next rounds of negotiations," Zakharova told a press briefing, repeating Russia's consistent claim that it's "military operation" was "proceeding strictly according to the plan."
Vice President Harris heading to Poland as U.S. and NATO allies deliberate over fighter jets for Ukraine
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland on Wednesday to discuss how to provide "military assistance" for Ukraine, White House officials said, hours after Washington rejected Warsaw's offer to transfer more than two dozen of its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. military at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
The trip was planned before Poland took the United States by surprise on Tuesday by offering to send its Mig-29s to Ramstein, with the intention being that the U.S. would then transfer them on to Ukraine.
Washington rejected the proposal, with Pentagon spokesman John Kirby saying the prospect of the jets flying from a U.S.-NATO base "into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance."
Harris will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday, U.S. officials told AFP.
An advisor to Poland's president acknowledged the U.S. concerns earlier on Wednesday and said Poland was "ready to act, but only within the framework of the alliance, within the framework of NATO."
Pentagon shoots down Poland's proposal to transfer fighter jets
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby in a statement Tuesday evening said the Department of Defense does not view Poland's proposal to offer jets for Ukraine at the disposal of the U.S. "a tenable one."
Earlier on Tuesday, Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it would be willing to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets, which Ukrainian pilots are trained on, to the U.S. who would decide on how to dispose of them. The jets would fly out of a U.S. air force base in Ramstein, Germany.
"The prospect of fighter jets 'at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America' departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance," Kirby said in the statement. "It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it."
The State Department's third highest-ranking diplomat, Ambassador Victoria Nuland told Congress earlier Tuesday that to her knowledge, the U.S. was not consulted prior to the Poles' announcement.
Kirby in his statement said that the U.S. "is now in contact" with the Poles about their statement today and will continue consulting with allies and partners about the ongoing security assistance to Ukraine.