Ukrainians told to shelter from possible Russian missile attack on Kyiv as U.S. and NATO wrestle with how to help

Barr: Trump got "madder and madder" when rebuffed on election fraud claims

Florida Senate OK's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill despite protests

Woman charged with faking her kidnapping released from jail

U.S. intelligence shows Iran threats on U.S. soil

Biden issuing executive order to explore U.S. digital dollar

Venezuela frees two Americans amid talks hastened by Ukraine war

Top lawmakers agree on $13.6B in aid for Ukraine, European allies

Kyiv residents told to shelter "immediately" from possible airstrikes

Tucker Reals is the CBSNews.com foreign editor, based at the CBS News London bureau.

Top lawmakers agree on $13.6B in aid for Ukraine, European allies

Top lawmakers agree on $13.6B in aid for Ukraine, European allies

U.S. bans Russian oil and gas imports as Ukraine war creates 2 million refugees

U.S. bans Russian oil and gas imports as Ukraine war creates 2 million refugees

Venezuela frees two Americans amid talks hastened by Ukraine war

Venezuela frees two Americans amid talks hastened by Ukraine war

Ukraine getting more missiles and possibly fighter jets

Ukraine to get missiles, possibly fighter jets

Ukraine to get missiles, possibly fighter jets

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On