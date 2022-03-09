American woman struggles to bring her family members to U.S. after fleeing Ukraine Although millions of refugees have escaped Ukraine in the last two weeks, according to the State Department Ukrainians are only being considered for resettlement in the United States if the European countries they have fled to are also unsafe. “CBS Mornings” Tony Dokoupil spoke with one Ukrainian American who flew all the way to Poland to bring her two teenage family members to the States, only to find out the U.S. government won't allow it.