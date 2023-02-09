Authorities: New Jersey Councilman Russell Heller fatally shot by former PSE&G employee outside Central Division in Franklin Township

Authorities: New Jersey Councilman Russell Heller fatally shot by former PSE&G employee outside Central Division in Franklin Townshipget the free app
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A deadly shooting took place Wednesday morning outside the PSE&G Central Division in Franklin Township.
Authorities say 51-year-old Russell Heller was shot and killed by former employee, 58-year-old Gary Curtis, in the parking lot.
Heller was a Milford Borough councilman and PSE&G supervisor for the past 11 years.
Authorities say Curtis later died of a self-inflicted gunshot.
Milford community pays tribute
The Milford Merchants Association and Milford Fire Company Station 92 shared their condolences about Councilman Heller's death on social media.
"There simply are no words for the tragedy that took place yesterday as our well-loved, kind, hardworking councilman was killed as he arrived at work. Our mayor and fellow council people are devastated. And his daughter, parents, and family are heartbroken beyond comprehension. Anyone who knew Russ found him to be a joy to be around❣️ We surround you with our love and prayers," the merchants association posted.
"The Milford Borough Council is deeply saddened by the loss and our hearts go out to his family," Milford Mayor Henri Schepens added. "He was so full of life, it's just unbelievable that he's gone. Something like this has never happened in borough history. We are very shaken by this."
"The Milford Fire Company would also like to extend our condolences to the family of Milford Councilman Russell Heller. Russ was always an advocate of our small town's fire company. He greatly enjoyed serving the residents of the town that he grew up in and was always trying to improve whatever he could. He will be truly missed," the fire company posted on Facebook.
Shooting not politically motivated
The Somerset County prosecutor's office released the following statement Thursday morning:
"Investigators with the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office along with Franklin Township Police continue to investigate the circumstances which led to the homicide shooting of Mr. Russell Heller yesterday in Franklin Township (Somerset County), New Jersey. Investigators have confirmed that Mr. Heller was a Republican Councilman for Milford Borough (Hunterdon County). The investigation has revealed that the shooting of Mr. Heller was not politically connected with his elected office or political affiliation."
Victim Russell Heller was a PSE&G supervisor for 11 years
CBS2 has learned more about Wednesday morning's deadly shooting at a PSE&G facility in Somerset, New Jersey.
Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot.
It remains an ongoing homicide investigation. The victim, 51-year-old Russell Heller, had worked with PSE&G for the last 11 years as a supervisor.
Police say as he was coming to work on Wednesday, he was gunned down next to his car.
The PSE&G facility, the central division headquarters in Somerset, is a busy hub, but activity was brought to a standstill following the shooting.
The Franklin Township Police Department and Somerset County Prosecutor's Office found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.
PSE&G called the death of Heller heartbreaking and tragic.
"He will be sorely missed by all and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," the utility said.
CBS2 watched as Heller's car was towed away.
Meanwhile, the man prosecutors believe killed Heller has been identified as 58-year-old Gary Curtis, a former employee. He was found a mile away in a parking lot inside his SUV, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and that Heller was the intended target.
For now, what is still unclear is what motivated the shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutors Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).
PSE&G statement on shooting
PSE&G issued the following statement on the shooting:
We are heartbroken at the tragic death of Russell Heller, senior distribution supervisor at PSE&G. Russell was an admired employee and a supervisor with over 11 years of service with PSE&G. He will be sorely missed by all and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. This event is tragic and disturbing and we are offering support to our employees as they process this. We are cooperating with law enforcement with respect to their investigation.
Authorities reveal identity of victim and suspect
Authorities have revealed new details in the shooting.
According to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, the shooting took place at around 7 a.m. in the parking lot of PSE&G on Weston Canal Road.
Responding officers identified the victim as Russell Heller, 51, of Milford, N.J. Heller worked for PSE&G at the Somerset compound.
According to investigators, Heller was fatally shot by a former employee, Gary Curtis, 58, of Washington, N.J. Officials say Curtis walked up to Heller in the parking lot and shot him.
Authorities say Curtis then drove to another parking lot in Bridgewater Township and shot himself.
They call the shooting "an isolated incident," and say Heller was the intended target.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutors Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).
2nd scene connected to shooting
Investigators say a man was shot to death Wednesday morning in the parking lot of PSE&G's Central Division headquarters in Franklin Township.
The prosecutor's office believes it was a homicide.
Officials have not released any details about the victim, but CBS2 has learned no one else at the facility was in danger.
There's another scene about a mile away at the Somerset Patriots baseball stadium parking lot.
Bridgewater Police are helping to secure the site, and we're told the two scenes are connected.
Sources say a man found there died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's not yet clear if that was the person wanted in the PSE&G shooting.
Sources: 1 man killed
Sources tell CBS2 this was a homicide and one man is dead.
All employees are safe and there's no further danger, sources say.
