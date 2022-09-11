Remembering the victims as New York, nation mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks

Remembering the victims as New York, nation mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacksget the free app
Somber memorials are taking place at the World Trade Center, in Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Watch the World Trade Center ceremony
The ceremony began at 8:30 a.m.
At 8:46 a.m. there was a moment of silence, recalling the time the first plane struck the north tower.
That was followed by the reading of the names of victims, interrupted by more moments of silence, concluding around 12:30 p.m.
This evening, the Tribute in Light will once again cast twin beams high into the sky.
Jersey City marks 9/11 with memorial ceremony
Across the Hudson, a 9/11 remembrance ceremony is taking place in Jersey City.
The juxtaposition of the memorial - steel from the original World Trade Center - in the shadow of where the twin towers once stood, the sight of the changed skyline, it takes your breath away, reported CBS2's Alice Gainer.
On that day, there was a great maritime response. Bridges and tunnels were closed, many were brought to Jersey City by boats and ferries, and they were treated.
The names of the Jersey City residents who died on 9/11 are on the memorial. Friends and family members of those killed will be speaking at the Jersey City memorial.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop was one of the many people whose life was changed that day. In the days after 9/11, so many people stepped up. Fulop put his career plans on hold and joined the Marines.
Marcia Kramer on being one of the first reporters allowed to enter Ground Zero
Decades later, the memories of that tragic day are still fresh for so many.
Our own Marcia Kramer covered the attacks. She was one of the first reporters allowed to enter Ground Zero after the attack.
She discussed with Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge what it was like that day, and her interactions with various politicians who were present.
Alice Greenwald, president of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, on the institution's mission
It's always the feeling of "it feels like yesterday."
The emotions come right back to you.
It's a somber and sad day in New York.
But it is also a chance to look back.
CBS2's Dick Brennan spoke with Alice Greenwald, president of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, and what it was like for her to bring her grandson to the museum.
"This was, in my mind, the single most important tour that I would ever give," Greenwald said - despite the fact that she's given tours to heads of state. "My grandson's 9 years old. He's of that generation that has no memory of 9/11. And this is really the transition that we're all in at this moment. We have those of us with the memory and a generation coming up - some of them are now in their 20s, by the way - who don't know what we know about that day. And we have a responsibility to transmit that history and what we took away from that event.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell recalls 9/11
9/11 is one of those moments in history where all of us remember where we were and what we were doing. That's true for NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell as well. She told CBS2's Christina Fan about it.
Families gather at 9/11 Memorial Plaza
Silence will fall again over those gathered at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza as New York remembers it's darkest day.
During the annual commemoration ceremony, the names of the thousands of lives lost will be read out loud.
Behind each reading, insurmountable grief.
Almost 15 percent of the names represent first responders.
Port Authority Police lost 37 officers.
The NYPD - 23 cops.
The FDNY lost 343 members.
In the following years, the death toll has only continued to climb as thousands of first responders died from 9/11 related illnesses.
For children who lost their parents in the attack, the loss is particularly painful.
Charlie Greene's father was a passenger on one of the hijacked planes.
"There hasn't been a day since, since 2001 that I haven't wished I could hear my dad's voice and his stories," Greene said.
The Honorable George Pataki was governor on that fateful Tuesday morning.
"There was a great deal of fear about the future. And just being able to walk the streets and show that I had confidence we would get through this, the people of New York had confidence that we'd get through this, I think was very important," Pataki said. "And when it comes to consoling the family members, you know, the tragedy that they experienced, to lose your husband, your wife, your two children, your parents. I drew strength from those families. Because for all their loss, their courage, their strength, their understanding that we had to stand together, was something that, really, I think inspired a nation."
Sunday's memorial will serve as a focal point for people feeling the heartache that will never go away.
Throughout the ceremony, six moments of silence will be observed, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of UA Flight 93.
The Tribute in Light will also shine over Lower Manhattan Sunday night.