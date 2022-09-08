Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews test "Tribute in Light" display in Lower Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Tribute in Light" tested in Lower Manhattan
"Tribute in Light" tested in Lower Manhattan 00:33

NEW YORK -- Crews tested the "Tribute in Light" display in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Every year on Sept. 11, the two beams of light shine from the top of the Battery Park garage, which is just south of the memorial.

Workers say it takes about two days to get all the power up to the building.

The installation can be seen from a 60-mile radius.

Join CBS2 on Sunday as we remember 9/11. Our coverage begins at 6 a.m. on air and streaming on CBS News New York.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 11:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.