Crews test "Tribute in Light" display in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Crews tested the "Tribute in Light" display in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Every year on Sept. 11, the two beams of light shine from the top of the Battery Park garage, which is just south of the memorial.

Workers say it takes about two days to get all the power up to the building.

The installation can be seen from a 60-mile radius.

