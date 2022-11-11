New York City Veterans Day Parade: Honoring those who served; Route map, street closures and more

New York City Veterans Day Parade: Honoring those who served; Route map, street closures and moreget the free app
NEW YORK -- Thousands of people are braving the messy weather Friday to line Fifth Avenue to thank the courageous men and women who served our country.
New York City's Veterans Day Parade is the nation's largest commemoration of service. More than 20,000 marchers are expected.
Before the parade, Mayor Eric Adams and Vincent Patton, this year's grand marshal, took part in a special wreath laying ceremony in Madison Square Park.
The parade starts at around 12:30 p.m.
The parade's opening ceremony was somber, as usual, as it honored the sacrifice and service of brave men and women, CBS2's John Dias reported.
It started with a moment of silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, representing when fighting in World War II officially stopped.
It was followed by the traditional laying of wreaths at the Eternal Light Flagstaff in Madison Square Park by foreign allies, veteran representatives and senior military leaders.
When it comes to the parade, the nation's largest commemoration of service, there will likely be 20,000 participants from across America representing every service branch of the military.
"I'm a Marine Corps veteran. I served 1991 to 1995. Our ability to come home and then be recognized, it really is it's humbling. It's a very special day for us," said Nick Angione, chairman of the United War Veterans Council, which produces the parade.
"To call myself a combat veteran of three wars and so many other conflicts," said Air Force veteran Kevin Gill, "if you could only see what I see in my head. Everything comes back, starting when I was 20 years old and flying in Vietnam ... It gives me a strong sense of, well, being proud."
CBS2's John Dias snapped a photo with grand marshal Vincent Patton III in the Flatiron District.
CBS2's John Dias catches up with Vincent Patton III about the honor of leading this year's parade and his connection to our very own Cindy Hsu.
It's one of the greatest ways to say thanks to our veterans -- honoring them with a parade in the nation's largest commemoration of service.
The three-hour parade starts at 12:30 p.m., stepping off at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue, marching up to 45th Street, which means there will be plenty of roads blocked off.
We at CBS2 have been honoring our veterans all week for their sacrifice and service. We were there to celebrate the United States Marine Corps 247th birthday and the men and woman who are a part of it, retired and active.
"These proud sailors and Marines serve our nation, and we have a responsibility to support them," Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro said.
On Long Island, we were there when Nassau County officials hosted a salute to some heroes who don't always get the recognition they deserve -- women veterans.
"It takes a certain bravery to join the armed forces, and it takes a lot of bravery to join when you're a woman," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
We were also there when many paid tribute to World War II veterans and the iconic Sherman tanks that helped win the war. Those tanks are now 80 years old, and the veterans that rode them to victory are in their late 90s.
"It brings back a lot of memories. I spent day and night," 96-year-old veteran Jim Adreadis said as he remembered barreling through Germany. "It was tough for an 18-year-old, and I don't know how I survived."
The grand marshal said when it comes to today's rain, it's going to be OK. Since the Coast Guard is the service being featured this year, they're used to being wet and wouldn't have it any other way.
This year's grand marshal will be Vince Patton, the first Black American to serve as master chief petty officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. It's the highest enlisted position for that branch of the military.
He spoke with CBS2's Cindy Hsu about the honor and tells her they share a surprise connection.
Parade route & street closures
Formation:
- West 24th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 26th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- East 26th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West 27th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 28th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 26th Street
- Broadway between 5th Avenue and West 29th Street
Route:
- 5th Avenue between Broadway and East 45th Street
Dispersal:
- West 45th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- East 45th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue