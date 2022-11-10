Watch CBS News
Local News

Grand marshal gearing up to lead New York City Veterans Day Parade

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Grand Marshal gearing up for Veterans Day Parade
Grand Marshal gearing up for Veterans Day Parade 05:24

NEW YORK -- Friday is Veterans Day, a day to honor the brave men and women who served in the armed forces. 

The annual New York City Veterans Day Parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. and will travel up Fifth Avenue from 26th Street to 45th Street. 

nyc-veterans-day-parade-route.jpg
The annual New York City Veterans Day Parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. and will travel up Fifth Avenue from 26th Street to 45th Street.  CBS2

This year's grand marshal will be Vince Patton, the first Black American to serve as master chief petty officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. It's the highest enlisted position for that branch of the military. 

He speaks with CBS2's Cindy Hsu about the honor and tells her they share a surprise connection. 

Veterans Day Parade street closures

Formation:

  • West 24th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • West 26th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • East 26th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West 27th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • West 28th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • 5th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 26th Street
  • Broadway between 5th Avenue and West 29th Street

Route:

  • 5th Avenue between Broadway and East 45th Street

Dispersal:

  • West 45th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • East 45th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.