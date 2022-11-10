Grand marshal gearing up to lead New York City Veterans Day Parade

NEW YORK -- Friday is Veterans Day, a day to honor the brave men and women who served in the armed forces.

The annual New York City Veterans Day Parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. and will travel up Fifth Avenue from 26th Street to 45th Street.

This year's grand marshal will be Vince Patton, the first Black American to serve as master chief petty officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. It's the highest enlisted position for that branch of the military.

He speaks with CBS2's Cindy Hsu about the honor and tells her they share a surprise connection.

Veterans Day Parade street closures

Formation:

West 24th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 26th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 26th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 27th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 28th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

5th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 26th Street

Broadway between 5th Avenue and West 29th Street

Route:

5th Avenue between Broadway and East 45th Street

Dispersal:

West 45th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 45th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue