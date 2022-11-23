"Multiple fatalities" in shooting at Virginia Walmart, police say

"Multiple fatalities" in shooting at Virginia Walmart, police sayget the free app
A shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night has resulted in "multiple fatalities," police said. The suspect is dead.
Officers were dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter at 10:12 p.m. local time, Chesapeake police spokesperson Leo Kosinski told reporters from outside the scene.
"Over the course of the next 30, 45 minutes, we were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties," Kosinski said.
The exact number of deceased and wounded victims was not confirmed.
The suspected shooter was believed to have acted alone, Kosinski disclosed.
"We believe it was a single shooter, and we believe that shooter is deceased at this time," Kosinski said. The city of Chesapeake later confirmed the suspect was dead. The circumstances of the suspect's death, however, were unclear.
The shooting was believed to have occurred inside the store, Kosinksi added, although at least one body was found outside it.
Chesapeake is located in the Hamptons Road metropolitan area, which includes Norfolk and Virginia Beach.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.