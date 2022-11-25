Walmart shooting gunman bought gun hours before deadly rampage

Investigators search for motive in Walmart shooting

The gunman in the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, bought the gun he used in the rampage legally hours before he opened fire on his co-workers, city officials said Friday.

Andre Bing, 31, bought the 9 mm handgun at a store Tuesday morning and killed six people that night, Chesapeake officials said.

The gunman didn't have a criminal history, officials said.

Police have identified the victims as: Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; and Randy Blevins, 70, who were all from Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of nearby Portsmouth. The dead also included a 16-year-old boy whose name was withheld because of his age, police said.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed that all of the victims worked for the company.

This is a developing story and will be updated.