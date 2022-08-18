Nassau County executive, Honolulu mayor place bets on Little League World Series outcome

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- The bets are in as the Little League World Series tournament gets underway.

The Massapequa Coast from Long Island will take on a team from Hawaii on Friday, and the mayor of Honolulu is betting his team will win.

"How about a case of our finest Hawaiian macadamia nuts says that our boys from Honolulu come out on top?" Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

Meanwhile, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is squarely behind the hometown champions.

"I am betting him Pappalardo's pizza versus his macadamia nuts that our team, Massapequa Coast, is gonna win," Blakeman said.

The Massapequa Coast is the first Long Island team to play in the Little League World Series in over 40 years.

The teams square off Friday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.