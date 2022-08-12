Massapequa Coast, Toms River East vying for spot in Little League World Series
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Two local teams are fighting for a spot in the Little League World Series.
The Massapequa Coast will take on Toms River East in the Metro Regional Championship.
The game starts at 7 p.m. Friday in Bristol, Conn.
Fans are expected to cheer on the Massapequa team with a watch party at Burn Park.
CBS2 will have more on the matchup tonight starting on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.
