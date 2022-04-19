Live updates: Mask mandate changes on planes, trains, rides and more

Live updates: Mask mandate changes on planes, trains, rides and moreget the free app
NEW YORK -- TSA agents are no longer enforcing the federal mask mandate on public transportation.
So what does that mean for mass transit in our area?
See live updates below for the latest.
Port Authority issues new guidance
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has just issued new mask guidance. According to the Port Authority:
Per current New York public health guidance, the mask mandate remains in effect for the following New York facilities:
· Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal
· George Washington Bridge Bus Station
· World Trade Center Oculus Transportation Hub
· LaGuardia Airport
· JFK International Airport
· New York Stewart International Airport
Per newly issued New Jersey public health guidance, the mask mandate has been lifted for the following New Jersey facilities, but masks are now optional and welcome for all who choose to wear them:
· Newark Liberty International Airport
· Teterboro Airport
The mask mandate remains in effect for the interstate PATH System (including stations and platforms with the exception of open-air platforms).
TLC says masks still needed in for-hire rides
Despite Uber and Lyft saying drivers and riders no longer need to wear masks, New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission says not so fast.
According to the TLC, masks are still required in cabs and other for-hire vehicles, including rideshares, in the city.
Travelers look for guidance at area airports
As CBS2's John Dias reports, many of the nation's largest carriers announced they will no longer require masks. As planes took off Tuesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport, passengers took off their masks, too.
"It's all about freedom," one passenger told Dias.
"I'm ready. I'm excited about it," said Dan Farrell, of Wantagh, Long Island.
Farrell said he travels often for work, and since he's fully vaccinated, he's not too concerned about COVID.
"I'm just sick of the masks. It's about time," he said.
He's not alone. Dubbed "National Unmasking Day" by some, cheers erupted on flights Monday after airlines one-by-one announced the end of the mask mandate. It's now up to airlines and airports to make their own choices.
However, many travelers are still reluctant to remove their masks.
"You're in a confined space, and the variant is still really strong," Harlem resident Keary Hanan said.
"I personally will be wearing my mask until the end of time," another person added.
"I'm ready to stop wearing a mask, but I don't know. It still seems a little early," said Shavonne Dargan, of Riverdale.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Celine Gounder says the CDC was going to let the mandate expire on its own in two weeks, if the new BA.2 variant was mild.
"Another two weeks was really the appropriate, cautious approach here," she said.
It's unclear if the Justice Department will try to block the ruling, but Gounder believes there will be an appeal to preserve certain powers for the future.
"The real question here is: What does this mean for the CDC's power to reimpose a mask mandate? Say, if we have another big surge next fall or winter? Or say, we have another pandemic?" she said.
In the end, it may come down to individual travelers to decide -- mask or no mask?
Dias said most people were still wearing them Tuesday as they came out of JFK Airport.
Commuters shed their masks Tuesday morning
Amtrak and NJ Transit announced masks are now optional. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, it appears folks have gotten the message.
He and his camera crew saw several commuters not wearing one Tuesday morning. But not everyone is on board with the change.
The morning rush at Penn Station appeared to look a bit different if you paid close attention. Perhaps you may have noticed some uncovered faces.
"Oh yeah, very comfortable," one man said as he got off his daily morning NJ Transit train into the city. "I'm good with everything."
It felt like two long years for some commuters having to wear one.
"Well listen, I have no mask on, and I'm happy," one person said.
So much so, one rider started singing about how "amazing" the changes are. Other commuters found out as Westbrook told them.
But the morning rush wasn't as jolly for everyone. Many riders said they were airing on the side of caution, saying it's a bit too soon, especially given the uptick in COVID cases following the Easter weekend.
"I'm going to keep mine on, just to be safe," NJ Transit rider Arthur Lee said. "Not just for me, but for other people also."
"I think it's too soon," another rider added.
The daily average number of cases for the last seven days is up more than 2,000, and it's increasing. It was over 1,800 last week, according to the city's health department.
But those numbers could actually be higher, because many people are testing at home and not reporting the results.
Due to the increase, Mayor Eric Adams says he wants to meet with his top health advisors to see if reinstating the mask mandate is something needed throughout the city.
"I think it's still too soon. You know, viruses spread really fast while traveling," one person said.
"I think it's safer, right? Isn't it?" asked another.
Uber and Lyft recently announced customers will no longer need masks, but subway riders will still need to wear one.
Rideshare apps respond
Uber and Lyft say masks are now optional for riders and drivers.
Uber posted the following update after the announcement:
"As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.
Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip."
Lyft shared:
"Masks are now optional while riding or driving with Lyft. We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so. As always, drivers or riders can decline to accept or cancel any ride they don't wish to take."
NJ Transit: No mask needed
Gov. Phil Murphy says NJ Transit riders no longer need to mask up.
"@TSA announced that it'll no longer enforce a mask mandate in public transportation settings. Masks will no longer be required on @NJTRANSIT & by South Jersey Transportation Authority," he tweeted. "Individuals may wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk."
NYC considers bringing back indoor mask mandates
These changes on the federal level come as New York City is seeing an uptick in COVID numbers after the holidays.
Mayor Eric Adams is meeting with his top health officials Tuesday at City Hall. They're expected to discuss whether to raise the city's risk level from low to medium and bring back indoor mask mandates.
Amtrak lifts requirement
Amtrak says passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks, but anyone is welcome to do so.
"While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."
MTA: "Mask requirement... remains in effect"
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority shared the following statement with CBS2 on Monday night:
"The mask requirement on public transit in NY remains in effect for now pursuant to a March 2, 2022 determination by the New York State Department of Health."
Airlines quickly announce changes
Most of the major carriers were quick to announce masks are now optional.
Alaska:
American:
Delta:
JetBlue:
United:
Federal judge in Florida voids mandate
U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mandate for planes and other public transit, saying the requirement exceeded U.S. health officials' authority.
The CDC still recommends masking on mass transit.
