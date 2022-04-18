Mayor Eric Adams returns to in-person events after COVID bout as city leaders expect cases to climb

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is back to meeting in-person with people after beating COVID.

As CBS2's John Dias reports, city leaders are still concerned with COVID numbers, especially with Passover, Easter and Ramadan overlapping this past weekend.

During his first in-person public appearance since testing positive last week for COVID, Adams was feeling better. His exit from isolation comes as the city continues to see an uptick in COVID cases, and health officials think they'll go up even more because of holiday get-togethers this weekend.

Many are flocking to testing sites Monday after possible exposures.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

"Especially with numbers going up, better to be safe than sorry," said Bronx resident Mary Drace-Laske.

"I'm getting a COVID test because I was exposed Friday night," another person said.

The latest numbers show COVID cases are up more than 1%, with the positivity rate on a seven day average at almost 4.5%, compared to 3.3% last week.

Some played it cautious this weekend, and stayed outside.

"We didn't take up the invitation to go to Passover seder and went outside for the egg hunt," said Upper West Side resident Glenn Levine.

Others with COVID symptoms remained in complete quarantine, like Nandhi Honwana, who just found out she's COVID positive.

"So I might want to get a little further away," Honwana said.

She's happy she skipped over the holidays at her parents.

"I have two parents who are immunocompromised. It's better that I didn't meet up with them and possible infect," she said.

The city's health commissioner said last week most cases are tied to the contagious BA.2 subvariant. His message to New Yorkers?

"They need to be taking precautions, especially around masking in indoor settings," said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

Vasan expects the COVID risk level for the city to rise sometime this week from low to medium.

Regardless of your vaccination status, you're urged to get tested 24-48 hours after a group gathering.

