Live Updates: Steelers trail Bills 21-0 after magical Josh Allen touchdown run

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's gameday in New York, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills are facing off in a Super Wild Card Weekend showdown of the NFL playoffs after the game was pushed back a day due to extreme weather.
Sunday's game was moved to Monday as a massive lake effect snow storm pounded the Buffalo region, dumping multiple feet of snow throughout the area.
You can watch the game live on CBS/KDKA-TV and follow the action below.
Stay tuned with live updates below throughout the day leading up to kickoff and during today's game.
Steelers block field goal
The Steelers made a big play and blocked a Bills field-goal attempt, setting them up with good field position.
The Steelers take over on the Bills' 33-yard line trailing 21-0 with 2 minutes left in the second quarter.
Steelers fall behind 21-0 after magical Josh Allen run
Josh Allen worked his magic and put the Bills ahead 21-0 with 7 minutes, 1 second left in the second quarter.
On third down, Allen galloped 52 yards to the end zone, leaving the Steelers' defense in the wind. Allen has three total touchdowns on the day.
The touchdown came eight plays after Pittsburgh's red zone turnover.
Mason Rudolph throws red zone INT
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph threw a red zone interception as the team was driving to cut the deficit.
Rudolph was looking for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, but Bills defender Kaiir Elam stepped in and grabbed the interception.
The turnover came on second and goal from the 4-yard line with 10 minutes, 52 seconds left in the second quarter. The Bills lead 14-0.
End of first quarter
The Steelers trail the Bills 14-0 after the first quarter.
When play resumes, Pittsburgh is closing in on Buffalo territory.
Bills take 14-0 lead
One play after a Steelers turnover, Bills quarterback Josh Allen found tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown to take advantage of the Pittsburgh miscue.
The Bills lead 14-0 with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first quarter.
Steelers turn the ball over
Steelers wide receiver George Pickens fumbled the ball on the team's third possession of the game, setting up the Bills with a short field.
The Bills take over 29 yards from the end zone.
Bills go up 7-0
The Bills marched down the field on their first drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead.
Quarterback Josh Allen found tight end Dawson Knox for a 9-yard score with 7 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first quarter.
Allen went 5-for-5 passing on the opening drive for 56 yards passing and the TD.
Field clear, seats full of snow as fans pack Highmark Stadium for Steelers-Bills game
The field is clear, but fans are braving seats full of snow to watch the Steelers take on the Bills at Highmark Stadium. See more photos from Orchard Park here.
Steelers punt on first possession
After getting one first down, the Steelers punted the ball on their first possession of the game.
Buffalo takes over on its 20-yard line for its first drive of the day.
Steelers to receive
The Bills won the toss and deferred, so the Steelers will get the ball first.
Steelers/Bills announce inactives
The Bills and Steelers have announced their inactive lists for Monday's game.
Buffalo's list includes starting wide receiver Gabe Davis and key defensive players Taylor Rapp and Rasul Douglas.
For the Steelers, T.J. Watt is the biggest name on the inactive list.
Minkah Fitzpatrick takes field for pregame without sleeves
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is getting ready to take the field again after his injury, and he's doing it without any sleeves.
Fitzpatrick was one of the first players on the field for pregame. While KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh reports from the scene that it feels like zero with the windchill, Fitzpatrick was sleeveless.
Highmark Stadium field clear but seats still covered in snow
(CBS/AP) -- Video from inside Highmark Stadium shows a clear field, but the seats are still covered in snow with just hours to go until kick-off.
Shovel crews have been working on clearing the stadium seats, walkways and tunnels since Sunday, when snow fell at a rate of more than 2 inches per hour. Crews worked overnight, with the Bills making a plea for more volunteers early Monday.
Major roadways leading to the stadium were cleared, with 5-foot snowdrifts lining the roads after they were plowed. It's unclear whether crews would have enough time to clear the 70,000-seat stadium's three decks in time for kickoff.
The parking lots are clear though, and fans are already out tailgating.
Bars and restaurants change plans for rescheduled Steelers-Bills game
Steelers fans are finding ways to enjoy the game. Even a scheduling change won't stop them from showing up and going all out in support, and businesses are ready.
KDKA-TV's Chris Hoffman talked to an operating partner at a bar on the North Shore about what they're expecting. Read more here.
Evgeni Malkin breaks out the black and gold
Evgeni Malkin is ready for the game! The Penguins game against the Seattle Kraken was moved up this afternoon to accommodate Steelers fans. It's a Pittsburgh sports' double feature today.
Steelers' buses ready to head to Highmark Stadium
The Steelers' team buses are ready to head to the stadium for the game in snowy Orchard Park, New York.
All week, the Steelers said they won't be fazed by the weather.
The Steelers are definitely playing their best football at the right time, but the Bills are also red hot, winning five straight and six of their last seven.
Both teams will have to deal with the elements. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the teens at game time, along with high wind gusts.
KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh thinks the worse the conditions, the better the chances the Steelers have. The Steelers have been the best rushing team in the NFL for the last three games, and the Steelers defense gets Minkah Fitzpatrick back.
Patrick Peterson could be the difference maker for Pittsburgh's defense later Monday. Josh Allen has thrown four interceptions in the last three games.
"We have to win this game together," Peterson said. "We have to fight to the end, because like you said, this is a very, very high power, powerful offense. They got really, really good edge rushers, they try to make it hard on the quarterback to try to find receivers down in the intermediate part of the field. So we all know that this is a very, very tough challenge for us -- hostile environment, you gotta battle the elements," he said.
The Steelers were scheduled to leave their downtown hotel at 12:30 to make their way to the stadium, followed by a police escort and snow plows.
A weather update from Buffalo
From CBS Sports:
Snow is still falling in Orchard Park, New York, home of the Bills, as of Monday morning, with showers expected to continue past the noon hour, per The Weather Channel. Between 12-1 p.m. Eastern, the snow is expected to taper off, with precipitation forecasts dropping from 32% at 12 p.m. to 24% through 2 p.m. But percentages won't fall beneath 10% until 5 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to remain relatively stagnant from Monday morning through 4:30 p.m. kickoff, when the forecast calls for somewhere between 16-18 degrees. The temp is expected to remain about 15 degrees for much of the evening. Winds, meanwhile, are set to hover near 15 miles per hour around noon, only to drop to around 10 miles per hour by kickoff before another slight dip thereafter.
In total, snow accumulations on Monday are expected to be less than one inch, though at least 12 inches had already fallen in the Orchard Park area as of Sunday night, per the National Weather Service. The windy conditions that occurred during the snowfall resulted in near-zero visibility in and around the Bills' stadium during the original game time Sunday.
To read the full story, click here.
Bills still looking for snow shovelers
As kickoff approaches, the Buffalo Bills are still looking for people to help shovel out Highmark Stadium.
An early morning post on social media showed a daylight view of the venue.
Rich Walsh joins the KDKA-TV Morning News ahead of kickoff
With less than 12 hours before kickoff at Highmark Stadium, Rich Walsh joined the KDKA-TV Morning News during the 6:00 a.m. hour, getting you ready for the big matchup!
Steelers-Bills kickoff forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley has your forecast for kickoff right here!
Cleanup underway at Highmark Stadium
As kickoff awaits in Orchard Park, crews are working around the clock to help get the stadium cleared and ready for fans.
Ahead of the game, the Bills put out a call for help to clear snow at the stadium, offering $20 per hour as part of the major undertaking of getting the venue game-ready.
The teams of shovelers heap the snow onto a large chute, which takes it down to field level where trucks and machinery haul it away.
Some locals in the Buffalo area were on hand on Sunday, helping out as the snow was still falling, even having some fun in the process.
PHOTOS: Massive lake effect storm hammers Western New York
On Saturday night, the Buffalo Bills shared a video from inside Highmark Stadium that showed the whiteout conditions at the time.