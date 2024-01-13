Pittsburgh Penguins announce time change to home game vs. Seattle Kraken

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The start time for the Pittsburgh Penguins' home game against the Seattle Kraken on Monday, Jan. 15, has been moved to 1:00 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:00 p.m. but has been shifted to 1:00 p.m. in response to the Steelers' Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, which will now kick-off at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

"When you play Pittsburgh, you play the whole city," said President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. "The Penguins are proud to adjust our puck drop to 1:00 p.m. on Monday against the Kraken to allow our fans time to get back home and watch our beloved Steelers win over the Bills."

Fans can enter PPG Paints Arena beginning at 11:30 a.m. and are encouraged to bring Terrible Towels.