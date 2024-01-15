Bars and restaurants change plans for rescheduled Steelers-Bills game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers fans are finding ways to enjoy the game. Even a scheduling change won't stop them from showing up and going all out in support, and businesses are ready.

With about 100 TVs, Tom's Watch Bar is like many other restaurants and establishments on the North Shore. They were expecting big crowds over the weekend. But with the game being postponed, they have to make some last-minute changes to handle the staffing needs for Monday.

Many places are not open during the day on Monday, but with people being off, the hope is they come down to watch the game or dip out of work early to see the 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

"Will we make up the revenue that we lost on a Sunday, come into a Monday because everyone has to go to work tomorrow, so how many people are going to come out and hang out until the second game?" said Paul Lambert, an operating partner at Tom's Watch Bar.

At noon, there were some Pens fans at the bar to enjoy the game that got moved up earlier because of the Steelers. Hopefully it'll be a good day ahead for the black and gold.