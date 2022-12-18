Bunting ceremony honors FDNY Firefighter William Moon, who suffered fatal injury during drill

Bunting ceremony set to honor firefighter who died in drill

NEW YORK -- The FDNY on Sunday is honoring veteran firefighter William Moon, who suffered critical injuries during a drill six days ago.

It's somber at Rescue 2 in Brownsville, where a bunting ceremony took place this morning.

FDNY members, including Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, lined the streets to honor Moon as he was taken overnight from Kings County Hospital to NYU Langone.

Moon, 47, was preparing for a drill on Dec. 12 when he fell 20 feet and suffered serious head injuries.

When it became clear Moon would not survive, his family made the decision to donate his organs to save the lives of others.

Moon, who is from Long Island, started volunteering at the Islip Fire Department at 19. Later, he served the Queens community for 21 years out of Ladder 133.

Recently, Moon started at an elite rescue unit in Brooklyn. He leaves behind a wife and two children.