Funeral today for Buffalo shooting victim 68-year-old deacon Heyward Patterson

Funeral today for Buffalo shooting victim 68-year-old deacon Heyward Pattersonget the free app
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The first funeral will be held Friday for one of the victims in the Buffalo supermarket massacre.
Meanwhile, the alleged gunman was indicted on first-degree murder charges and faced some of the victims' family members in court.
They gathered late Thursday afternoon at a Buffalo church as they prepared to lay their loved ones to rest. A prayer vigil was held for the victims and their loved ones, who are still coming to grips with their grief.
On Friday, the family of 68-year-old deacon Heyward Patterson will say their final goodbyes at his funeral. At a press conference, Patterson's 12-year-old son covered his face as his mother cried.
"I need a village to help me raise and be here for my son, because he has no father," Tirzah Patterson, his ex-wife, said.
Others will soon follow behind, as they too prepare for their loves ones' funerals in the coming days.
Robin Whitfield said her 86-year-old mother, Ruth. was her best friend and the two had been planning an evening out.
"We were supposed to go see the Temptations play that night. I still have the tickets on my table," he said. "How dare you!"
It has been anger and agony for the Whitfield family. One death devastated three generations.
"We just want to live in peace. My grandchildren are here -- her great-grandchildren -- my children, I'm scared for them," said her son, Garnell Whitfield Jr.
The suspect accused of killing their mother and nine other people appeared before a judge Thursday in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, as he was indicted on first-degree murder. Emotions were running high, and those who were in attendance said the families sat there in shock.
"They were stunned in silence and stillness. I mean, what do you do when the monster who has destroyed your family walks into the courtroom?" one person said.
During last Saturday's rampage, a Tops employee said a 911 operator hung up on her because she was whispering while hiding from the shooter. That operator has been suspended.
"It is our intention to terminate the individual, however there is proper procedure we have to follow," said Eerie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
The FBI concluded its evidence gathering at the crime scene Thursday, and the company's president said the store would reopen, though he didn't say when. It's the only full-service grocery store in the area.