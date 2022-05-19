Grand jury indicts suspect in Buffalo mass shooting

Grand jury indicts suspect in Buffalo mass shootingget the free app
NEW YORK -- A grand jury has indicted the white man accused of killing 10 Black people in the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.
The 18-year-old suspect faces a first-degree murder charge. Authorities continue to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges, CBS2's John Dias reported Thursday.
The suspect, dressed in a prison jumpsuit, appeared in court for a felony hearing Thursday morning. Standing before the judge, he remained silent as he was formally charged with murder.
"Payton, you're a coward," one person shouted as the suspect was escorted back to his cell.
Others protested outside court.
"It really hit home. It hurt. I have been going to counseling every day to get it off my chest," another person said.
The suspect's court-appointed attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during his initial court appearance hours after the shooting on May 14.
According to investigators, Payton Gendron drove three hours to carry out a racially-motivated rampage that killed 10 Black people and injured three more at a Tops supermarket on Buffalo's East Side on May 14. The majority of people who live near the scene are Black, which is why investigators said Gendron picked this store.
The grocery store remains closed, but is offering free bus rides to another location about three miles way.
Jeremy Hoyle and his wife brought their 3-year-old daughter to a memorial.
"My family and I, we want to be allies. I figured it was important to show our daughter that and that's why we are here. I am upset for our community and I am upset for our city," Hoyle said.
In the wake of the massacre, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed two executive orders to enhance state gun laws and close loopholes by revising and widening the definition of a firearm to get dangerous guns off the street and trying to make ammunition traceable.
"The most serious threat we face as a nation is from within, not from the Russians, not from people elsewhere. It's white supremacism, it's white nationalism," Hochul said.
The governor is directing state police to more aggressively seize guns from potential shooters under New York's Red Flag Law and working to increase social media monitoring by law enforcement.
"The message to New Yorkers is we're going to continue to protect you," Hochul said.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said she's launching an investigation into the social media companies used by the suspected gunman in Buffalo. The companies include Twitch, 4chan, 8chan and Discord, James said.
Late Wednesday night, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that grows national resources to prevent domestic terrorism. Supporters of the bill say it will fill the gaps in intelligence sharing to better track and respond to growing threats.
Later on Thursday, Rev. Al Sharpton will speak in Buffalo. Sharpton's organization will be paying for the funerals for the 10 victims. Sharpton will delivery the eulogy at the first funeral on Friday.