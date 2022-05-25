Fleet Week in NYC: Parade of ships and other events return for weeklong celebration

Fleet Week in NYC: Parade of ships and other events return for weeklong celebrationget the free app
NEW YORK -- After a long pandemic pause, New York City is welcoming back the brave men and women of the military for Fleet Week.
The tradition honors members of the U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.
We here at CBS2 are saluting their service, as well.
Chopper 2 overhead
Chopper 2 is over the Intrepid as the Parade of Ships is set to start.
Inside the Intrepid
The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum is the unofficial epicenter for many of the Fleet Week activities.
But even beyond this week, it's full of rich military history that deserves to be seen and shared.
Meet Capt. Zeita Merchant
We hear from the first minority person and only the second woman to serve as commander of the largest Coast Guard filed command on the East Coast, sector New York.
Standing by for Parade of Ships
CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports from Pier 76, where the Parade of Ships is ready to roll in.
History of Fleet Week
CBS2's Mary Calvi has a closer look at the tradition that dates back more than 100 years.
Your guide to Fleet Week fun
From concerts to ship tours and more, we have you covered with a list of public events this week.
