Watch CBS News

Fleet Week in NYC: Parade of ships and other events return for weeklong celebration

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- After a long pandemic pause, New York City is welcoming back the brave men and women of the military for Fleet Week

The tradition honors members of the U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. 

We here at CBS2 are saluting their service, as well. 

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

Chopper 2 overhead

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is over New York Harbor, where the Parade of Ships is getting underway as Fleet Week returns. Watch live team coverage on CBSN New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork

Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Chopper 2 is over the Intrepid as the Parade of Ships is set to start. 

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Inside the Intrepid

Inside the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum 02:20

The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum is the unofficial epicenter for many of the Fleet Week activities. 

But even beyond this week, it's full of rich military history that deserves to be seen and shared.

By Mary Calvi
 

Meet Capt. Zeita Merchant

Fleet Week: Meet Capt. Zeita Merchant 02:19

We hear from the first minority person and only the second woman to serve as commander of the largest Coast Guard filed command on the East Coast, sector New York. 

By Mary Calvi
 

Standing by for Parade of Ships

Standing by for Parade of Ships 01:39

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports from Pier 76, where the Parade of Ships is ready to roll in.

By Elijah Westbrook
 

History of Fleet Week

History of Fleet Week celebrations in NYC 01:30

CBS2's Mary Calvi has a closer look at the tradition that dates back more than 100 years.

By Mary Calvi
 

Your guide to Fleet Week fun

From concerts to ship tours and more, we have you covered with a list of public events this week. 

CLICK HERE for more.

By CBSNewYork Team
CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.