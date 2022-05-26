Watch CBS News

Aboard the USS Bataan, docked on the Hudson river

The USS Bataan was commissioned in 1997 and named for the brave men and women fighting for freedom in the Battle of Bataan in World War 2. CBS2's Alice Gainer takes us aboard the amphibious assault ship.
