Guide to Fleet Week 2022 in New York City

NEW YORK - Fleet Week is coming back to New York City in a big way this week.

It's the first time back in New York City since the start of the pandemic.

Officials touted the return of Fleet Week at City Hall in March.

"It's a chance for people to kind of get to know service members and appreciate the sacrifice that they make for us every day," said Sheila Lennon, executive director of New York and Connecticut USO.

Some 3,000 sailors will flood into the city for the weeklong event, and an estimated 100,000 visitors are expected to learn what a life of service is like, getting to tour a flotilla of ships and watch military demonstrations.

Fleet Week has run steadily since 1984, but was held virtually the last two years due to the pandemic, though the Navy's presence was more apparent than ever, as they sent their hospital ship Comfort to back up overwhelmed health care workers.

Fleet Week also inspires future generations, and offers programs and appreciation for veterans.

The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum serves as one of the centerpieces for Fleet Week. CBS2 will have special coverage of Fleet Week starting Wednesday at 4:30 a.m.

Public Fleet Week Events

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

3rd Annual Helicopter Landing at Miller Field

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: Miller Field, 600 New Dorp Ln., Staten Island

At 10 a.m., the event will begin with a "fast rope" demonstration by U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal members and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron NINE "Tridents." They'll drop ropes from hovering helicopters and slide down them.

Also available, a performance by the U.S. Fleet Forces "Brass Band." There will be displays about various parts of military history. Attendees can also participate in a pull-up challenge, meet military personnel, try on various equipment and more.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Parade of Ships

Time: 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Location: NY Harbor

The Parade of Ships is the official kick off for Fleet Week. The ships will travel from Battery Park up to near the George Washington Bridge before turning around and docking at their various locations.

Ships participating in this year's Parade of Ships:

USS Bataan (LHD-5) an amphibious assault ship from Norfolk, Virginia

USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) a freedom-class littoral combat ship from Mayport, Florida

HMS Protector (A173), United Kingdom

U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol Craft from Annapolis, Maryland

USCGC Dependable, a medium endurance cutter from Virginia Beach, Virginia

USCGC Sycamore, a seagoing buoy tender from Newport, Rhode Island

There will be an 11-gun salute from Fort Hamilton as the USS Bataan passes by.

Fleet Week at Fort Wadsworth

Time: 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Location: Fort Wadsworth Overlook, 210 New York Ave, Staten Island

Members of the public can come and enjoy a view of the Parade of Ships as they pass through New York Harbor.

U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment Performance

Time: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Location: Times Square

The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment will perform in Times Square in front of the red steps at the TKTS booth.

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Ship Tours

Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Pier 88 in Manhattan and Staten Island Homeport Pier

Members of the public are welcome to participate in tours of the various ships participating in Fleet Week. Please note: Everyone 18 and older should be prepared to show a photo ID, proof of vaccination, and wear a mask. You can't bring any of the following on board: Electronic smoking devices, bottles, water bottles, cans or glass containers; banners, posters or signs; mace, pepper spray, or other defensive sprays or chemicals; knives, firearms, fireworks or any explosive; illegal drugs or paraphernalia; flammable liquids or aerosol spray cans; club weapons; and animals. All electronic devices are subject to examination. Please also note the ships themselves are not handicap accessible, although the pier facilities are.

Fleet Week Freedom Run

Time: 9:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Location: North Cove Marina to 9/11 Memorial Plaza

A 1.7 mile run through the Financial District that ends at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza.

Navy Dive Tank in Times Square

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Times Square

Come join U.S. Navy divers in a special dive tank in Times Square. Check out their gear, take pictures, and play tic-tac-toe with them!

Friday, May 27, 2022

Ship Tours

Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Pier 88 in Manhattan and Staten Island Homeport Pier

Members of the public are welcome to participate in tours of the various ships participating in Fleet Week. Please note: Everyone 18 and older should be prepared to show a photo ID, proof of vaccination, and wear a mask. You can't bring any of the following on board: Electronic smoking devices, bottles, water bottles, cans or glass containers; banners, posters or signs; mace, pepper spray, or other defensive sprays or chemicals; knives, firearms, fireworks or any explosive; illegal drugs or paraphernalia; flammable liquids or aerosol spray cans; club weapons; and animals. All electronic devices are subject to examination. Please also note the ships themselves are not handicap accessible, although the pier facilities are.

Navy Dive Tank in Times Square

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Times Square

Come join U.S. Navy divers in a special dive tank in Times Square. Check out their gear, take pictures, and play tic-tac-toe with them!

Joint Reenlistment and Promotion Ceremony

Time: 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Location: 9/11 Memorial Plaza

Navy Band Concert

Time: 7:30 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

Location: Times Square

U.S Fleet Forces "Brass Band" will perform from 7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Navy Band Northeast's "Rhode Island Sound" will perform from 8 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. a

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Ship Tours

Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Pier 88 in Manhattan and Staten Island Homeport Pier

Members of the public are welcome to participate in tours of the various ships participating in Fleet Week. Please note: Everyone 18 and older should be prepared to show a photo ID, proof of vaccination, and wear a mask. You can't bring any of the following on board: Electronic smoking devices, bottles, water bottles, cans or glass containers; banners, posters or signs; mace, pepper spray, or other defensive sprays or chemicals; knives, firearms, fireworks or any explosive; illegal drugs or paraphernalia; flammable liquids or aerosol spray cans; club weapons; and animals. All electronic devices are subject to examination. Please also note the ships themselves are not handicap accessible, although the pier facilities are.

Navy Dive Tank in Times Square

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Times Square

It's your last chance to come join U.S. Navy divers in a special dive tank in Times Square. Check out their gear, take pictures, and play tic-tac-toe with them!

Navy Aviation - Eisenhower Park

Time: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Location: Eisenhower Park, East Meadow (Nassau County)

Check out a "fast rope" demonstration by the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SEVEN "Dusty Dogs." After the demonstration, the helicopters will land and be available for tours.

The U.S. Fleet Forces "Brass Band" will also perform.

Side By Side Military Appreciation Event presented by Northwell Health

Time: Noon - 5 p.m.

Location: Rockefeller Center

Various musicians will perform, along with the U.S Coast Guard Silent Drill Team.

Navy Band Northeast's "Rhode Island Sound" Concert

Time: 6 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Location: Times Square

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Ship Tours

Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Pier 88 in Manhattan and Staten Island Homeport Pier

Members of the public are welcome to participate in tours of the various ships participating in Fleet Week. Please note: Everyone 18 and older should be prepared to show a photo ID, proof of vaccination, and wear a mask. You can't bring any of the following on board: Electronic smoking devices, bottles, water bottles, cans or glass containers; banners, posters or signs; mace, pepper spray, or other defensive sprays or chemicals; knives, firearms, fireworks or any explosive; illegal drugs or paraphernalia; flammable liquids or aerosol spray cans; club weapons; and animals. All electronic devices are subject to examination. Please also note the ships themselves are not handicap accessible, although the pier facilities are.

Navy Band Northeast's "Rhode Island Sound" Concert

Time: 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Times Square

Jason Derulo and John Legend Concert Presented by Northwell Help

Time: 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Location: UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont, NY

Open to the public but tickets are required.

Monday, May 30, 2022

Ship Tours (Last day)

Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Pier 88 in Manhattan and Staten Island Homeport Pier

Members of the public are welcome to participate in tours of the various ships participating in Fleet Week. Please note: Everyone 18 and older should be prepared to show a photo ID, proof of vaccination, and wear a mask. You can't bring any of the following on board: Electronic smoking devices, bottles, water bottles, cans or glass containers; banners, posters or signs; mace, pepper spray, or other defensive sprays or chemicals; knives, firearms, fireworks or any explosive; illegal drugs or paraphernalia; flammable liquids or aerosol spray cans; club weapons; and animals. All electronic devices are subject to examination. Please also note the ships themselves are not handicap accessible, although the pier facilities are.

Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day Observance

Time: 10 a.m. - noon

Location: Riverside Dr. & 89th St.

Intrepid Memorial Day Commemoration

Time: 10 a.m. - noon

Location: Manhattan, New York (12th Ave. & 46th St. Pier 86N)

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration

Time: 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Location: Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Check out the U.S. Coast Guard as they demonstration a search and rescue operation in the water near Pier 86.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Ships depart

Time: TBD

Location: NY Harbor

Ships depart at various times, marking the end of Fleet Week.

For more information about Fleet Week, CLICK HERE.