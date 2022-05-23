Guide to Fleet Week 2022 in New York City
NEW YORK - Fleet Week is coming back to New York City in a big way this week.
It's the first time back in New York City since the start of the pandemic.
Officials touted the return of Fleet Week at City Hall in March.
"It's a chance for people to kind of get to know service members and appreciate the sacrifice that they make for us every day," said Sheila Lennon, executive director of New York and Connecticut USO.
Some 3,000 sailors will flood into the city for the weeklong event, and an estimated 100,000 visitors are expected to learn what a life of service is like, getting to tour a flotilla of ships and watch military demonstrations.
Fleet Week has run steadily since 1984, but was held virtually the last two years due to the pandemic, though the Navy's presence was more apparent than ever, as they sent their hospital ship Comfort to back up overwhelmed health care workers.
Fleet Week also inspires future generations, and offers programs and appreciation for veterans.
The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum serves as one of the centerpieces for Fleet Week. CBS2 will have special coverage of Fleet Week starting Wednesday at 4:30 a.m.
Public Fleet Week Events
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
3rd Annual Helicopter Landing at Miller Field
Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Location: Miller Field, 600 New Dorp Ln., Staten Island
At 10 a.m., the event will begin with a "fast rope" demonstration by U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal members and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron NINE "Tridents." They'll drop ropes from hovering helicopters and slide down them.
Also available, a performance by the U.S. Fleet Forces "Brass Band." There will be displays about various parts of military history. Attendees can also participate in a pull-up challenge, meet military personnel, try on various equipment and more.
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Parade of Ships
Time: 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Location: NY Harbor
The Parade of Ships is the official kick off for Fleet Week. The ships will travel from Battery Park up to near the George Washington Bridge before turning around and docking at their various locations.
Ships participating in this year's Parade of Ships:
- USS Bataan (LHD-5) an amphibious assault ship from Norfolk, Virginia
- USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) a freedom-class littoral combat ship from Mayport, Florida
- HMS Protector (A173), United Kingdom
- U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol Craft from Annapolis, Maryland
- USCGC Dependable, a medium endurance cutter from Virginia Beach, Virginia
- USCGC Sycamore, a seagoing buoy tender from Newport, Rhode Island
There will be an 11-gun salute from Fort Hamilton as the USS Bataan passes by.
Fleet Week at Fort Wadsworth
Time: 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Location: Fort Wadsworth Overlook, 210 New York Ave, Staten Island
Members of the public can come and enjoy a view of the Parade of Ships as they pass through New York Harbor.
U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment Performance
Time: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Location: Times Square
The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment will perform in Times Square in front of the red steps at the TKTS booth.
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Ship Tours
Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: Pier 88 in Manhattan and Staten Island Homeport Pier
Members of the public are welcome to participate in tours of the various ships participating in Fleet Week. Please note: Everyone 18 and older should be prepared to show a photo ID, proof of vaccination, and wear a mask. You can't bring any of the following on board: Electronic smoking devices, bottles, water bottles, cans or glass containers; banners, posters or signs; mace, pepper spray, or other defensive sprays or chemicals; knives, firearms, fireworks or any explosive; illegal drugs or paraphernalia; flammable liquids or aerosol spray cans; club weapons; and animals. All electronic devices are subject to examination. Please also note the ships themselves are not handicap accessible, although the pier facilities are.
Fleet Week Freedom Run
Time: 9:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Location: North Cove Marina to 9/11 Memorial Plaza
A 1.7 mile run through the Financial District that ends at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza.
Navy Dive Tank in Times Square
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: Times Square
Come join U.S. Navy divers in a special dive tank in Times Square. Check out their gear, take pictures, and play tic-tac-toe with them!
Friday, May 27, 2022
Ship Tours
Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: Pier 88 in Manhattan and Staten Island Homeport Pier
Members of the public are welcome to participate in tours of the various ships participating in Fleet Week. Please note: Everyone 18 and older should be prepared to show a photo ID, proof of vaccination, and wear a mask. You can't bring any of the following on board: Electronic smoking devices, bottles, water bottles, cans or glass containers; banners, posters or signs; mace, pepper spray, or other defensive sprays or chemicals; knives, firearms, fireworks or any explosive; illegal drugs or paraphernalia; flammable liquids or aerosol spray cans; club weapons; and animals. All electronic devices are subject to examination. Please also note the ships themselves are not handicap accessible, although the pier facilities are.
Navy Dive Tank in Times Square
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: Times Square
Come join U.S. Navy divers in a special dive tank in Times Square. Check out their gear, take pictures, and play tic-tac-toe with them!
Joint Reenlistment and Promotion Ceremony
Time: 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Location: 9/11 Memorial Plaza
Navy Band Concert
Time: 7:30 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.
Location: Times Square
U.S Fleet Forces "Brass Band" will perform from 7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Navy Band Northeast's "Rhode Island Sound" will perform from 8 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. a
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Ship Tours
Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: Pier 88 in Manhattan and Staten Island Homeport Pier
Members of the public are welcome to participate in tours of the various ships participating in Fleet Week. Please note: Everyone 18 and older should be prepared to show a photo ID, proof of vaccination, and wear a mask. You can't bring any of the following on board: Electronic smoking devices, bottles, water bottles, cans or glass containers; banners, posters or signs; mace, pepper spray, or other defensive sprays or chemicals; knives, firearms, fireworks or any explosive; illegal drugs or paraphernalia; flammable liquids or aerosol spray cans; club weapons; and animals. All electronic devices are subject to examination. Please also note the ships themselves are not handicap accessible, although the pier facilities are.
Navy Dive Tank in Times Square
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: Times Square
It's your last chance to come join U.S. Navy divers in a special dive tank in Times Square. Check out their gear, take pictures, and play tic-tac-toe with them!
Navy Aviation - Eisenhower Park
Time: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Location: Eisenhower Park, East Meadow (Nassau County)
Check out a "fast rope" demonstration by the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SEVEN "Dusty Dogs." After the demonstration, the helicopters will land and be available for tours.
The U.S. Fleet Forces "Brass Band" will also perform.
Side By Side Military Appreciation Event presented by Northwell Health
Time: Noon - 5 p.m.
Location: Rockefeller Center
Various musicians will perform, along with the U.S Coast Guard Silent Drill Team.
Navy Band Northeast's "Rhode Island Sound" Concert
Time: 6 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
Location: Times Square
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Ship Tours
Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: Pier 88 in Manhattan and Staten Island Homeport Pier
Members of the public are welcome to participate in tours of the various ships participating in Fleet Week. Please note: Everyone 18 and older should be prepared to show a photo ID, proof of vaccination, and wear a mask. You can't bring any of the following on board: Electronic smoking devices, bottles, water bottles, cans or glass containers; banners, posters or signs; mace, pepper spray, or other defensive sprays or chemicals; knives, firearms, fireworks or any explosive; illegal drugs or paraphernalia; flammable liquids or aerosol spray cans; club weapons; and animals. All electronic devices are subject to examination. Please also note the ships themselves are not handicap accessible, although the pier facilities are.
Navy Band Northeast's "Rhode Island Sound" Concert
Time: 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Location: Times Square
Jason Derulo and John Legend Concert Presented by Northwell Help
Time: 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Location: UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont, NY
Open to the public but tickets are required.
Monday, May 30, 2022
Ship Tours (Last day)
Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: Pier 88 in Manhattan and Staten Island Homeport Pier
Members of the public are welcome to participate in tours of the various ships participating in Fleet Week. Please note: Everyone 18 and older should be prepared to show a photo ID, proof of vaccination, and wear a mask. You can't bring any of the following on board: Electronic smoking devices, bottles, water bottles, cans or glass containers; banners, posters or signs; mace, pepper spray, or other defensive sprays or chemicals; knives, firearms, fireworks or any explosive; illegal drugs or paraphernalia; flammable liquids or aerosol spray cans; club weapons; and animals. All electronic devices are subject to examination. Please also note the ships themselves are not handicap accessible, although the pier facilities are.
Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day Observance
Time: 10 a.m. - noon
Location: Riverside Dr. & 89th St.
Intrepid Memorial Day Commemoration
Time: 10 a.m. - noon
Location: Manhattan, New York (12th Ave. & 46th St. Pier 86N)
U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration
Time: 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Location: Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
Check out the U.S. Coast Guard as they demonstration a search and rescue operation in the water near Pier 86.
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Ships depart
Time: TBD
Location: NY Harbor
Ships depart at various times, marking the end of Fleet Week.
For more information about Fleet Week, CLICK HERE.
for more features.