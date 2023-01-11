First Alert Weather | Climate change: Protecting our planet

First Alert Weather | Climate change: Protecting our planetget the free app
From the top of a volcano in Hawaii to highways across the country, we'll help you understand where carbon dioxide in the atmosphere comes from and how it's warming our planet.
Lonnie Quinn will take us through the impact in our area, and explain why we're seeing more extreme weather events.
Learn the small actions you can take now to reduce your own carbon footprint and help protect our planet for the future.
Watch the entire special
Understanding how carbon is warming the Earth
Carbon dioxide comes from the fossil fuel energy we use, the vehicles we drive and the products we make. And according to NASA, people have raised the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by 50% since the beginning of the 18th century.
Climate anxiety poses concern for young people especially
As our climate changes and extreme weather events increase, climate anxiety becomes more prevalent - especially among our youngest generation.
What carbon emissions mean for changing winter weather
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn and Giorgio Panetta break down the challenges of forecasting in the video above.
Becoming energy efficient starts at home
Watch Jessi Mitchell's report in the video above.
Common sense steps to take to prepare for storms
With the frequency and intensity of damaging storms on the rise, there are common steps we need to take now to get ready.
Amid concern about extreme weather events, most want Congress to fight climate change
As Americans look ahead, more than half are pessimistic about the prospect of extreme weather events and climate, particularly those who report having faced more extreme weather in their local area in recent years. They say this experience with extreme weather has led them to be more concerned about climate change.