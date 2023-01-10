First Alert Weather: Common sense steps to take to prepare for storms

Common sense steps you can take to prepare for storms

Common sense steps you can take to prepare for storms

Common sense steps you can take to prepare for storms

NEW YORK - With the frequency and intensity of damaging storms on the rise, there are common steps we need to take now to get ready.

The new year is a time for resolutions, and with every passing year bringing more violent storms, here are some important weather resolutions we need to make, and keep.

Know your risk

Reduce your risk

Update your insurance

Have a plan

Meet your neighbors

If there's been flooding in your neighborhood in the past, there will be more flooding the future.

If you live in New York City, the flood hazard mapper from the Department of City Planning is a great place to start, but remember the footprint of flooding is growing and the rate of that water rising is increasing.

Check all the drains around your property.

Also, get in the habit of taking "before" pictures. Those images will be crucial when it comes to processing any insurance claims. Review your insurance and make sure it can help you the right way after the storm.

If you rent, make sure your renter's insurance is current and comprehensive.

Consider increasing the comprehensive coverage on your auto insurance - that's what covers flood damage.

Keep all those insurance and other important documents sealed and dry. Make sure you can find them fast. That should definitely be part of a plan.

Don't forget to plan for your pets.

Finally, take advantage of dog walks - or dog-free walks - to meet your neighbors. Having names and numbers of those nearby can help you help them, and vice versa.

Intense storms are never easy to deal with, but knowing your risk and having a personal plan can help save your life and make your life after the storm brighter.