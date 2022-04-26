Watch CBS News

Mayor Eric Adams to lay out budget, reflect on first 100 days in office in speech at Kings Theatre

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Adams to lay out 2023 budget 00:19

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to release his executive budget for next year, while also reflecting on his first 100 days as mayor. 

He's scheduled to speak Tuesday at the Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Full interview: Mayor Eric Adams' first 100 days 25:56

Adams says he will detail the steps he has taken to make the city safer, along with his plans for economic recovery.

The event gets underway at 1 p.m. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York.

