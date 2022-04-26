Mayor Eric Adams to lay out budget, reflect on first 100 days in office in speech at Kings Theatre

Mayor Eric Adams to lay out budget, reflect on first 100 days in office in speech at Kings Theatreget the free app
NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to release his executive budget for next year, while also reflecting on his first 100 days as mayor.
He's scheduled to speak Tuesday at the Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Adams says he will detail the steps he has taken to make the city safer, along with his plans for economic recovery.
The event gets underway at 1 p.m.