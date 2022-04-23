Watch CBS News

Mayor Adams announces nearly $1 billion investment toward making NYC streets safer

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City took a big step Saturday towards making streets safer.

Mayor Eric Adams announced a nearly $1 billion investment towards funding his so-called "Streets Master Plan."

The money will be used over the next five years to help create a more bike-, bus- and pedestrian-friendly city.

"It includes expanding the mileage of bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes and busways, and it builds on the work we're doing to reform on-street parking and reducing number of dangerous vehicles and drivers in our city," Adams said.

The city is on track to upgrade 10 miles of bike lanes this year and an additional 20 miles by the end of next year.

