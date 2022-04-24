Mayor Adams says NYC to invest additional $171 million to help homeless

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams made an announcement Sunday on how he's tackling the homeless crisis in the city.

He said the city will invest an additional $171 million per year to help those living on the streets and on subways.

The money will go towards safe havens, stabilization beds, and drop-in centers, which provide food, showers, and other facilities.

The mayor said this is the largest investment of its kind in the city's history.

"So we're making sure that we have safe spaces for New Yorkers to live, to heal, and to be cared for," Adams said.

In a statement, the advocate organization Coalition for the Homeless called this plan "only a small partial step in the right direction," adding it's lacking "any real permanent housing options."