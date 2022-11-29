Deadly crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway kills 1, creates traffic nightmare

Deadly crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway kills 1, creates traffic nightmareget the free app
NEW YORK - There's a traffic nightmare in the Bronx Tuesday morning after a deadly crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway.
Chopper 2 over the scene
Chopper 2 was over the scene as clean-up efforts continued Tuesday morning.
Eastbound lanes of Cross Bronx Expressway reopened
CBS2's Guy Staniar has a look at traffic conditions in the area.
Woman killed in crash
Police say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They say a car moving westbound rear-ended a tractor trailer.
An 18-wheeler truck that was coming up from behind did not stop in time, and rear-ended the car, crushing the vehicle.
Video shows the devastating aftermath of the crash. Police say the impact was so strong it caused an explosion and flames engulfed the car and trucks. Smoke could be seen billowing from one of the trailers and the car was completely crushed.
The fiery mess on the Cross Bronx Expressway prompted a huge response. Crews worked throughout the night trying to put out the fire.
As for the people involved, investigators say the driver of the car that was smashed did not survive.
The two truck drivers were evaluated by medics at the scene and are expected to be OK.
The crash created a mess for the morning commute. All lanes in both directions on the Cross Bronx Expressway were shut down. The southbound lanes of the Major Deegan were closed as well while investigators work to determine what caused the deadly crash.