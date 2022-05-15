Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty after 10 killed, 3 wounded; Police looking through "racist" manifesto

Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty after 10 killed, 3 wounded; Police looking through "racist" manifestoget the free app
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo grocery store where 10 people were killed and three others were wounded in a mass shooting Saturday remains closed as an active crime scene.
The 18-year-old suspect was arraigned within hours of the shooting. He faces first-degree murder charges and has pleaded not guilty. Police said he was motivated by hate, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.
The sun was out and the parking lot was full of people who came to do their weekend grocery shopping. But that changed in a matter of seconds.
Police said the suspect arrived with an assault rifle and wore full tactical gear. He allegedly shot and killed four people outside the store before going inside.
"It was a beautiful day until the guy came with the army suit," witness Grady Lewis said.
As the suspect started shooting, a security officer - a retired Buffalo police officer - came out to try and stop him, cops said. He shot the suspect, but hit his bulletproof vest. The suspect fired back, killing a man so well known in this community.
As police from all over closed in on the alleged shooter, he almost took his own life.
"He took the machine gun with the strap and put it to his chin, and I was hoping that he'll shoot himself, and he didn't. He put the gun down on the strap," Lewis said.
Investigators are looking through a hate-filled manifesto that's laced with racist language. Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black.
"The should never happen to anyone in any community. It surely shouldn't happen on a beautiful Saturday when people are just shopping and going through normal life events," said Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Many in the community are feeling anger and pain.
"This is the worst nightmare that any community can face," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. "The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained."
"To see that sense of security shattered, by an individual, a white supremacist, who has engaged in an act of terrorism, and will be prosecuted as such, in a cold-hearted, cruel, calculating way," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
"This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said.
Makeshift memorials outside grocery store
Members of the community have started leaving flowers on the street outside the supermarket to pay respect to those who died.
Felony hearing for suspect Payton Gendron scheduled for Thursday
Officials said ten people were killed and three more were injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo.
The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, of Conklin, was taken into custody, arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder.
"It carries with it a sentence of life without parole," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. "We are now investigating terrorism charges, other murder charges, along with working with our partners in the federal government so that they can perhaps file charges as well."
Gendron was remanded without bail. A felony hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.
Hochul calls on social media companies to monitor content more closely
Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on social media companies to do more when it comes to monitoring their content in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in Buffalo that was live-streamed by the alleged gunman.
Officials said from the moment the suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, pulled into the Tops Market parking lot, he was live-streaming what he was doing.
"He exited his vehicle. He was very heavily armed. He had tactical gear. He had a tactical helmet on. He had a camera that he was live-streaming," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.
5 things we know
- The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a Tops Friendly Markets supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.
- A total of 13 people were shot. Ten victims died at the scene.
- The suspect, a white male, was taken into custody at the scene. He was identified as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, of Conklin, New York.
- Gendron was allegedly heavily armed and wearing body armor and tactical gear, including a helmet with a camera that he used to live-stream the shooting.
- The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and radically motivated violent extremism.