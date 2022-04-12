More than a dozen hurt after shooting, smoke bomb on Brooklyn subway

More than a dozen hurt after shooting, smoke bomb on Brooklyn subwayget the free app
NEW YORK -- At least 13 people are hurt following a shooting and smoke bomb at a Brooklyn subway station.
It happened around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday on the R line in Sunset Park.
Police sources tell CBS2 a train pulled into the 24th Street station. As its doors opened, someone threw a smoke bomb onto the train and started shooting.
The train continued to the 34th Street station, where some of victims got off and called for help.
Sources say five people were shot, one of them critically wounded. Others were treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from the panic that ensued.
Investigators believe this was a coordinated attack, but the motive remains unclear.
So far, the search continues for the suspect.
The D, N, and R trains are holding in stations in both directions in Brooklyn, and there are other subway delays as well.
See live updates below for the latest.
NYPD: Subways are not stopped between stations
The NYPD says no trains have been stopped in tunnels, and that all trains have been moved into stations. The investigation and search for the suspect continues.
Schools in the area are sheltering in place
The New York City Department of Education says schools in the area of the shooting are sheltering in place while the search continues for the suspect.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reacts
"Closely monitoring developments after this morning's shocking news from Brooklyn. My thoughts are with all those affected, and our Department will be ready to help @MTA and the people of New York in any way we can," Buttigieg wrote on Twitter.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland briefed
CBS2 has learned U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has received a preliminary briefing is monitoring the situation.
More details on the suspect
Sources tell CBS2 the gunman, who witnesses say was wearing an orange vest and possibly a gas mask, opened fire from the platform outside the train. Five people were shot, one critically.
The suspect threw a smoke bomb into the train before opening fire.
Sources say the smoke bomb caused smoke inhalation-type injuries to the passengers.
Initial description of suspect
The NYPD are searching for a suspect possibly wearing an orange colored reflective construction vest and a gas mask.
At least 13 injuries have been reported at two subway stations: The incident occurred on the platform of the 25th and 4th Avenue station, and several of the wounded were being treated at the next station - 36th and 4th Avenue.
The other injuries are related to smoke inhalation and people fleeing the subway.
The injured were rushed to NYU Langone Brooklyn and Methodist Hospitals.
Police are searching the train and tunnels for possible secondary devices.
They have not located any improvised explosive devices so far, and say just a smoke bomb was detonated. One other smoke bomb has been located.
Mayor Adams: Stay away from area
A spokesperson for the mayor, who is in isolation at home with COVID, said he has been briefed and asks, "New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate."
Gov. Hochul briefed
"I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn," the governor tweeted. "First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues."
NYPD wants your help
Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477):
Sources: 5 people shot, smoke bomb set off
Sources tell CBS2 five people have been shot and one of them is in critical condition.
Sources say a smoke bomb may have been set off at the time of the shooting.
Other possible devices are being examined, but so far, they are not believed to be explosives. They may be additional smoke bombs or fake devices.
The incident took place on the subway platform, sources say.
Bomb squad on the scene
The NYPD's Bomb Squad is on scene searching for possible secondary devices. Neighboring stations and tunnels are being swept.
At least 3 hurt
Police sources tell CBS2 at least three people were injured on the subway platform.
There's no word on the extent of their injuries.
FDNY: Multiple injuries, several undetonated devices discovered at the scene
The FDNY says they responded to the scene and found multiple people injured and several undetonated devices.
Police say they're investigating a possible explosive device
The New York City Police Department says it is investigating a possible explosive device and smoke condition at 36th Street.
Subway service snarled
The MTA says there is no D, N or R train service is Brooklyn and parts of Manhattan.