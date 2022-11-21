Donated turkeys and holiday meals boxed up for families in need across New Jersey

Turkey donations going to families in need

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- Thanksgiving is just days away, and there are still lots of families who don't know if they will have a meal.

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is working to provide meals to those families in their state.

CBS2's Jennifer Bisram was in Hillside, where a lot of the food was being boxed up Monday. Altogether, 19,000 holiday boxes will go out statewide.

Glenn Bachan picked up 105 boxes to give to residents at the New Brunswick Apartments.

"Here today to pick up a bunch of boxes, turkey and so on, to give out to all residents of our property," Bachan said. "This goes a long way for the residents."

Other organizations, including the Salvation Army, picked up Monday too.

Many of the donations come after an organized turkey drive Saturday at 70 sites across the state. CBS2 News was a partner.

"As you can see here, this is all from that drive. Neighbors really came out in support of neighbors. We are going to now distribute all this food to communities in need," said Karen Leies, with the Community food bank of New Jersey.

On Saturday, 31,000 pounds of food, 3,500 turkeys and $26,000 were collected.

"The CBS family was incredible. Raising public awareness is one of the most important things we can do," Leies said.

With Thanksgiving just days away, those who donated this year say lending a helping hand, especially to hungry families, is so important.

"Giving back is a must," Bachan said.

The Community Food Ban of New Jersey says it takes donations all year round, and every little bit helps -- just a few dollars can feed an entire family.

To learn more about the organization, including many locations where you can make a donation, volunteer and more, CLICK HERE.