Aaron Judge one home run shy of new American League record as Yankees return to Bronx
NEW YORK -- The Yankees are back in the Bronx for their final homestand of the regular season and Aaron Judge needs just one more home run to break the American League's single-season record.
New York has already clinched the AL East, so Judge's pursuit of history takes center stage with just seven games left.
Judge hit his historic 61st home run on Wednesday in Toronto and moved into a first-place tie with Roger Maris.
The Yankees' remaining regular season games include three at home against the Baltimore Orioles and four on the road against the Texas Rangers.
See It: Judge ties Maris for AL record
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that lifted the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.
The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza (8-1) over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.