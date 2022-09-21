All eyes on Aaron Judge as he's poised to tie Roger Maris' home run record

All eyes on Aaron Judge as he's poised to tie Roger Maris' home run recordget the free app
NEW YORK - Yankee fans will be on the edge of their seats for Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates as Aaron Judge chases the American League home run record.
Tuesday night, Judge hit his 60th home run of the season, matching the legendary Babe Ruth.
Now he only needs one more to tie the record set by former Yankee Roger Maris in 1961.
See below for the latest updates.
Fans excited ahead of Wednesday night's game
Yankee fans are on a high.
"They've been doing an awesome job. The 60th he had last night was amazing for the team," one fan said.
They're hoping Tuesday night's win against the Pirates becomes a pattern for the team.
"We've hit a rough patch over the last month or two, so just want to head into October strong and finally bring the World Series back here," one fan said.
"They usually get more excited towards the end of the season. Maybe this will be the year we get the World Series for once," said another.
The star of the show: Aaron Judge. The Yankees slugger hit his 60th home run of the season, matching the record set by Babe Ruth back in 1927.
Judge now has 15 games remaining to match and surpass the American League record of 61 home runs set by former Yankees player Roger Maris.
"He's the best player we've had in years," one fan said.
"Who's not hoping to see 61 from Arron Judge? Of course," said another.
Tickets for Wednesday night's game against the Pirates are tripling in price, according to Vivid Seats.
"For the bleacher seats, where fans will have a chance to potentially snag a price of memorabilia, those are starting at $100," said Stephen Spiewak of Vivid Seats.
Sellers say fans are snagging tickets not just to watch the game, but to see history in the making.
"The crowd has such a roar to them, and brings so much life to everyone that comes to watch. I'm enjoying the games," one person said.
"Fans want to be there, to be able to say years from now 'I was at the game when Judge hit 61, 62 and so on," Spiewak said.
All those bleacher seats might just be worth it. Some experts predict whoever catches that 61 ball could bring home about $1 million.