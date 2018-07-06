Zac Efron accused of cultural appropriation over dreadlocks

Zac Efron is taking heat after posting a picture of himself with dreadlocks on Instagram. A number of commenters accused the 30-year-old "Bundy" star of cultural appropriation for adopting the hair style.

Some said Efron should have been more socially aware about the issue.

"You have been afforded so much privilege and world experiences that should also inform you that dreadlocks on white people is cultural appropriation," one commenter wrote. "It's really that simple."

While Efron's new look is drawing criticism, there are also many who think it is a non-issue.

Another commenter posted, "news flash: it's okay to wear your hair however you want, no matter what race."

This is not the first time dreadlocks have sparked a firestorm in Hollywood. In 2015, actress-singer Zendaya hit back at "Fashion Police" host Giuliana Rancic after the latter said she thought Zendaya, who sported dreadlocks on the Oscars red carpet, "smelled like patchouli oil and weed."

Zendaya responded to the comment in a tweet by saying, "There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair." Kerry Washington, Viola Davis and "Selma" director Ava DuVernay were among the Hollywood power players who supported Zendaya's statement.

It's unclear if Efron is sporting the look for an upcoming role. Efron wrote in the caption that it was "just for fun."