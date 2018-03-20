Zac Efron reveals how he transformed into Ted Bundy

Zac Efron's next role is unlike anyone he's ever portrayed.

The 30-year-old actor, who's the face of Hugo Urban Journey by Hugo Boss, sat down with ET's Keltie Knight to dish about the new fragrance line and his experience portraying the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in the movie "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."

"It's very interesting. I think the movie itself is really deep," Efron explained. "It doesn't really glorify Ted Bundy. He wasn't a person to be glorified. It simply tells a story and sort of how the world was able to be charmed over by this guy who was notoriously evil and the vexing position that so many people were put in, the world was put in. It was fun to go and experiment in that realm of reality."

In January, Efron shared the first picture of himself as the killer. The extremities of becoming this monstrous person can take a toll on some people, but Efron says he "left it in Kentucky" where he shot.

"I didn't take it home," he said. "I didn't go full method and I didn't have to like do any weird stuff to anybody to get into character. It's a different type of film."

Meet Ted. #behindthescenes 🎬 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jan 17, 2018 at 11:41am PST

The actor also dished on his wild hairdo for his other feature, "The Beach Bum," starring Matthew McConaughey.

"That wasn't a wig that was my real hair," he revealed. "They just bleached it like all down the sides and I've never seen a haircut like this."

"I got to meet up with Matthew McConaughey and do a couple days on 'Beach Bum,'" he shared. "It's gonna be awesome. It was one of the most fun sets I've ever been on. I'm so excited for that movie overall and for Matthew. We go way back [since like the movie] 'Paperboy.' I looked up to that guy my entire life, basically."

Meanwhile, his collaboration with Hugo Boss is special because, for him, fragrances bring back memories.

"When I smell something delicious it could be from a hug of an old friend I haven't seen in a long time and I just smell their hair and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, it's you.' It's a connection," Efron expressed. "Or it's my grandparents' house. I used to love going and stealing my grandpa's old, cool Nike retro sneakers. They were always a little too big but I would take them and I would run around like I was my grandpa because they looked super dope."

For more on Efron, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Zac Efron went method for "The Disaster Artist": "I look really different" (exclusive)

Zac Efron shares first pic of himself as serial killer Ted Bundy

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya wow in live commercial for "The Greatest Showman" -- watch!



