The stock market is having its roughest patch since the early days of the pandemic.

Stocks wavered on Friday after tumbling the previous day, with the S&P 500 on track to mark its seventh consecutive day of losses. That would mark its longest losing streak since February 2020, when investors fled the market amid the panicked early days of the pandemic.

The S&P 500 slid 70 points, or about 1%, to 7,105 in early trading, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index tumbled 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%.

Here are six factors souring investors' mood, and what experts say you should do about it.

Fears that AI investments might not pay off

Investors are increasingly concerned that the enormous spending on data centers and other infrastructure needed to power artificial intelligence may not deliver the hoped-for returns. Anthropic, the first AI lab to go public, has shown rapid revenue growth, but its regulatory filings also point to massive losses — about $104 billion for the first nine months of 2026 alone.

"Those figures explain both the frenzy and the nerves," said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, an investment advisory group. "From here, the market will judge whether the software layer can turn breathtaking growth into lasting profit, and Friday's wobble shows the judging has already begun."

Anti-data center laws could take root

With Democrats set to gain the upper hand in Congress, investors are bracing for new laws that could restrict data center construction when newly elected officials take office in January. Although the shifting political winds aren't expected to halt that buildout, even a modest slowdown could impact the financial results for a range of big tech companies investing heavily in AI.

"The Blue Tidal Wave win and fears about an anti-AI/anti-data center DC" are contributing to the selloff, said Dan Ives, an analyst at Yorkville Ives, in a report on Friday.

The Fed raising interest rates

The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates at its December meeting, as inflation remains well above the central bank's 2% annual target. Raising rates tamps down inflation, but it also makes borrowing more costly, tempering consumer spending and business investment.

"The evidence does not suggest we are on a path back to 2%" without intervention from the central bank, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee told reporters on Thursday.

A crackdown on chip exports

The revelation that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence believes to be a spy for the People's Republic has sparked calls for stricter export rules to China. The ensuing turmoil at Nvidia, including Huang's resignation, has prompted the Commerce Department to move to restrict sales of advanced AI chips to China.

"The chip industry globally is witnessing a far larger impact from Washington's new export restrictions than initially expected," Adam Crisafulli, an analyst at Vital Knowledge, said in a report.

Fears over Trump's saber-rattling

Israel and the U.S. are considering launching a new assault on Iran in the short term, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News. That's raising fears that new hostilities could cause a renewed spike in oil prices, adding to inflationary pressures.

"The Iran war remains in a dangerous liminal stage," Crisafulli said.

Government shutdown risks

Lawmakers face a Dec. 11 deadline to extend funding for most federal agencies and prevent a U.S. government shutdown. But there's a risk that efforts in Washington, D.C., to broker a deal could break down, as some congressional Democrats are pushing to block any funding bill that doesn't restrict funding for the Iran war.

Shutdown risks could also intensify next year under a divided government, according to Oxford Economics. The Democratic-controlled Congress could "bring bruising fights over shutdowns and the debt limit, while doing little to curb tariff, immigration and geopolitical uncertainty," analysts with the investment adviser said in a report this week.

What experts advise

Investment pros say that while it's important to stay informed, it's best not to sell stocks in a panic, as that can lead to losses that are tough to recover from. For instance, investors who sold in February 2020 may have lost out on the sharp market gains that followed as the economy recovered from the pandemic.

"We have seen so many peaks and valleys over the decades, with many investors asking us over the last few weeks, is this a March 2000 moment (pre-dot.com bubble) or Fall 2007 vibe (financial crisis buildup)," Ives wrote. "This is a painful tech sell-off that is heavily discounting [that] this 4th Industrial Revolution thesis will take place over the next few years, and that is the wrong move in our view."