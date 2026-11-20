Technology stocks plunged on Friday, dimming investor cheer over Anthropic's high-profile IPO this week amid mounting concerns about the health of the artificial intelligence sector.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1,261 points, or 5.3%, to close at 22,618, the tech-heavy index's second-worst day of 2026 and erasing all of its gains for the year. The S&P 500 declined 3.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9%.

Both the S&P 500 and Dow entered "correction" territory, meaning the indexes have fallen more than 10% from their most recent highs. The S&P 500 is set for its seventh consecutive day of losses, its longest losing streak since February 2020, when the pandemic caused investors to sell in a panic.

Investors are fretting over the value of AI stocks, which drove much of Wall Street's gains earlier this year but are now driving the slide. Microchip companies like Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom led Friday's losses over concerns about a possible slowdown in data center construction and over tighter federal policies on exporting chips outside the U.S.

"The whole notion that AI can continue to spend unlimited amounts of money and support the stock market, I think the notion of that is ending as we speak, that's what's being priced right now," said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird. "But I don't think that means that the overall bull market that started in October 2022 is over."

The S&P 500's decline into correction territory was largely driven by investors selling AI-related companies, but the underlying U.S. economic and business fundamentals remain solid, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley, in an email.

"It's impossible to know when any selloff will run its course, but history shows most moves like this don't turn into bear markets —only five of the past 15 corrections from all-time highs since 1983 have done so," he said, referring to when stocks decline 20% or more from the market's most recent peak.

Anthropic can't buck the market

Thursday's big market debut for Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI chatbot, fizzled on Friday, along with the rest of the tech sector. The stock fell 9.3% to $88.14, although it remains above its IPO price of $83 per share.

As of early afternoon trading on Friday, Anthropic's stock had fallen about 23% from its brief peak of $115.10 a share set the day prior. That's an even bigger drop than the dive Facebook (now Meta) saw shortly after its May 2012 IPO.

Shares of Nvidia, considered practically synonymous with the AI boom, are falling for the ninth day in the last 10, down 13% in late Friday trading.

The chip company's stock was caught up in the market's anxiety about the strength of the AI buildout, and more recently has been pressured by worries about its future following the sudden downfall of Jensen Huang, its co-founder and former CEO. Since the Huang scandal erupted earlier this month, the stock has shed more than 25% of its value.

Outside of tech, though, most stocks were gaining ground. Cheerios maker General Mills jumped 4.4%, and homebuilder Lennar rose 2.5%.