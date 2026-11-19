The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,100 points on Thursday, while other stock markets also slid, amid fears that the boom in artificial intelligence stocks may be deflating.

The Dow tumbled 1,101 points, or 2.2%, to close at 49,097, while the S&P 500 slipped 2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.3%.

The swoon in markets was broad, with more than 90% of S&P 500 stocks nosing down.

Wall Street analysts said no single catalyst accounted for the plunge, but rather pointed to ongoing concerns about the durability of financial markets that lean heavily on AI's financial prospects. Despite those concerns, Anthropic had a successful stock market debut, with its shares rising as much as 34% in Thursday trading after staging the biggest initial public offering in history.

"The slump has set off a scramble of headline searching as people scour the wires to find the most negative sounding news flash," Adam Crisafulli, an analyst at Vital Knowledge, said in a research note. "People just don't have much enthusiasm for this market, and rallies tend to bring out sellers instead of chasers (there is still a lot of hesitation when it comes to being long AI-linked names, especially picks-and-shovels, and the defensive stuff is quite extended after the recent rally)."

For weeks, investors have fretted about the financial strength of the AI sector amid concerns that the torrent of capital pouring into data centers may not deliver the productivity and profit growth companies are counting on.

More recently, investors were shaken by the resignation earlier this month of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after the revelation that he had a relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Some lawmakers have increased scrutiny of Nvidia's sales to China and to companies in southeast China, while the Commerce Department this week signaled it plans to tighten export controls on AI chips.

On Thursday, shares of AI-related stocks went from morning gains to afternoon losses. Micron Technology, whose sales of memory for computers have soared amid the AI boom, initially rallied 7.8% before swinging to a 1.8% loss. CoreWeave, a company that buys AI chips and rents access to them to customers via the cloud, went from a 10.5% morning gain to a 5.5% drop.

Nvidia erased an early gain of 4.7% and flipped to a loss of 2.7%. The chip company has been the face of the AI boom, and its stock has struggled with the worries that have been dogging the entire industry.

It wasn't only tech stocks that tumbled on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma dropped 15.3% after the company behind Pottery Barn and West Elm reported revenue for the latest quarter that was just below Wall Street's forecast.

Walmart sank 1.2% even though the retailing giant reported profit and revenue for the latest quarter that edged past analysts' expectations.