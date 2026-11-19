The boom in AI data center construction is adding to the nation's "borderline disturbingly high" inflation, with the sector's massive business investment indirectly contributing to rising service prices, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee told reporters on Thursday.

"The AI boom is contributing to the potential of overheating in the economy," Goolsbee said. "I find it hard to look at it any other way when you are getting major business investment, almost an unprecedented level of business investment."

Goolsbee, who will become a voting member of the interest rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee in January, declined to forecast the central bank's next moves on interest rates. But he said the Fed's decisions will be determined by whether U.S. inflation is on track to return to the central bank's annual 2% target.

"The evidence does not suggest we are on a path back to 2%," Goolsbee added.

Consumer prices around the U.S. rose faster than economists had expected in October, climbing 0.4%, government data shows. While inflation in recent months has largely been driven by higher energy prices, the figures showed that the costs of other goods and services also increased.

Goolsbee's comments come after the Fed's October minutes showed that nearly all officials expect the central bank to raise its key interest rate by a quarter point in December. Others had supported a hike in October, although the committee kept the rate steady, and two members suggested a half-point increase at its meeting next month.

The risks and promise of artificial intelligence were in the spotlight on Thursday with Anthropic's blockbuster initial public offering, the largest in history. Shares of Anthropic jumped 17% in their first day of trading on Nasdaq, even as the broader market suffered a major selloff, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding more than 1,100 points.

The wealth creation unleashed by the Anthropic IPO, which has made its seven co-founders multibillionaires, bears watching, Goolsbee added.

"The question of what are people going to do with the money ... will become a macro relevant statistic," he said.

Even so, consumer sentiment remains low despite relatively strong economic trends, a puzzle that economists have sought to explain. One reason is tied to inflation, with Americans generally feeling "very sour" about higher prices, Goolsbee added.

Most Americans are neither benefiting from the AI boom nor Anthropic's IPO, meaning that they are experiencing higher inflation without seeing the upside of the sector's growth.

"The consumer sentiment about inflation hasn't been wrong," Goolsbee said.