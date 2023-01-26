Should you get pet insurance for your new puppy?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are numerous reasons to get pet insurance — from long-term cost savings to peace of mind and beyond. But there are even more benefits if you're a new pet owner, particularly when your dog is young. In fact, that's one of the best times to buy pet insurance.

That's because pet insurance tends to be the least expensive when your pup is young and healthy, meaning there's less risk for pet insurance companies.

Are you the owner of a spunky new puppy? Then consider shopping for pet insurance early to ensure you get the coverage you need and a good price.

3 reasons to get pet insurance for your puppy

Whether you're a first-time pet owner or a pro, it never hurts to do your research when it comes to protecting your furry friends, which includes evaluating — or reevaluating — your insurance plans.

The cost of pet insurance for a dog can have a wide range, often somewhere between $30 to $70 per month, though it depends on your dog's age, breed, location and other factors. Fortunately, many pet insurance providers are flexible and allow you to create more affordable plans. For example, pet insurance provider Spot touts its accident-only coverage can be as low as $17 per month. Speaking of costs, that's one of the top reasons to get pet insurance early.

Here's a breakdown of why it's beneficial to get pet insurance for your new puppy:

It's usually cheaper

You can typically get a better price if you get pet insurance when your pet is younger and healthier.

"The younger your pet is when you enroll, the better. As pets get older, their risk of getting sick or hurt goes up, which means they'll cost more to insure," Fetch by the Dodo explains on its website.

Just keep in mind some breeds are more expensive than others to insure. For example, the monthly bill for a Newfoundland can reach over $100, per a LendEDU analysis of Spot Pet Insurance data.

You're more likely to be eligible for coverage

You're more likely to be eligible for coverage compared to older dogs with pre-existing conditions that aren't typically covered by pet insurance plans.

"A pre-existing condition is any injury or illness which occurs or shows symptoms before coverage starts or during a waiting period. A condition is considered pre-existing whether or not it's been officially diagnosed or treated; all that matters is when it occurred or symptoms first displayed," Spot explains on the FAQ section of its website.

Fetch adds, "We don't cover pre-existing conditions — which means that the more injuries and illnesses your pet goes through before you enroll, the more limited your coverage will be."

That's why it's important to get a jumpstart on the process when your pet doesn't have any health issues.

Potential savings

As many pet owners are aware, vet bills can quickly add up. Like humans, a pet's health is unpredictable. If you don't want to get stuck paying out of pocket for a pricey surgery or treatment, consider getting pet insurance for some peace of mind.

In the first year alone, you'll spend more than $3,200 on your dog, including grooming, vet visits, a crate and more, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says. The ASPCA estimates you'll spend at least $410 per year on preventative medicine and routine care. And that doesn't include any necessary vet trips in between.

If your pet never runs into any health issues and you aren't concerned about accidents, then maybe pet insurance won't end up saving you more in the long run. However, vet prices are continuing to rise as the country still faces inflation.

While it's hard to calculate the exact amount of savings you could see in the future, take a look at these examples, according to Fetch:

Sick visit costs for ear infections: $474 on average

Sick visit cost for bloating: $4,012 on average

As you can see, these are dramatically different costs for different issues. So, it's always wise to be prepared for anything.