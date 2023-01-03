Spot pet insurance review 2023

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Most pet owners would do almost anything to keep their dog or cat safe from harm or accident. Unfortunately, our pocketbooks often place limits on our best intentions.

That's where pet insurance can lend a helping hand by covering at least a portion of your pet's medical bills if your animal suffers an unfortunate injury or illness. As a result, you could save substantial money on veterinary care.

Spot Pet Insurance is a popular provider that you might consider for your pet. This pet insurance review will highlight the company's policies, costs, benefits, downsides and other essential pet insurance information to help you determine if their coverage makes sense for you.

Spot pet insurance overview

Although Spot Pet Insurance launched in 2019, its pet insurance policies are underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company, a 100-year-old insurer established in 1822. Policies are issued by its parent company, Crum and Forster Insurance Agency.

Both the United States Fire Insurance Company and Crum and Forster Insurance Group earned A (Excellent) grades from the credit rating agency AM Best. The rating indicates the company is on stable footing and able to meet its financial obligations.

Spot Pet Insurance provides two plans: accident-only and accident and illness coverage for dogs and cats. The insurer may also cover eligible bills related to hereditary conditions and chronic and behavioral health issues. Spot's website notes they do not provide pre-existing condition coverage for hereditary conditions.

Here is a list of some of the eligible issues Spot may cover:

Bites

Cuts

Broken bones

Vet visits for thyroid diseases, digestive problems, and other illnesses

Heart disease

Eye disorders

Hip dysplasia

Anxiety

Aggression

Acupuncture

Chiropractic care

How much does Spot pet insurance cost?

The price of Spot pet insurance varies depending on your coverage. The pet insurer offers customizable coverage options that allow you to choose your deductible, annual limit and reimbursement rate in order to fine-tune the best coverage for your budget. According to Spot, you can get accident-only coverage with premiums that start at $17 per month.

Spot also offers two add-on packages that cover preventative health care for your pet. For $9.95 per month, the Gold package covers various services including dental cleanings, wellness plans and heartworm tests. For $24.95, the Platinum plan offers the same coverage plus additional services like blood tests, urinalysis and deworming.

Here's a pet insurance comparison between Spot, Odie and HealthyPaws to see how Spot pet insurance stacks up against the competition



Spot Odie HealthyPaws Cost* $92.21 $26.00 per month $48.42 Annual deductible options $100 to $1,000 $50 to $1,000 $250, $500, $750, $1,000 Reimbursement percentage 70%, 80%, 90% 70%, 80%, 90% 50%, 60, 70%, 80% Coverage amounts $2,500 to unlimited $5,000, $10,000, $40,000 No maximum limits

*Quotes are for a 5-year-old mixed dog, medium weight, in good health in Boulder, Colorado. Coverage options include a $500 deductible, an 80% reimbursement percentage and the maximum coverage amount for each provider.

As you can see from this table, Spot's maximum reimbursement matches that of Odie's at 90% while offering unlimited coverage amounts. Perhaps that's why their monthly premium is higher than these two competitors.

If you don't need unlimited coverage, you could drop your Spot premiums considerably by opting for a lower coverage amount. In our example, you could lower your rate to $45.70 per month by choosing a $5,000 coverage amount.

Keep in mind, pet insurance costs can vary widely by breed, age, coverage option, provider and other factors.

Pros and cons of Spot pet insurance

Carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages of insurance products before deciding whether or not to buy pet insurance. The pros and cons of Spot pet insurance are as follows:

Spot pet insurance pros

No age limit for older pets

Unlimited coverage option and no incident or lifetime caps

30-day money-back guarantee (conditions apply)

10% multi-pet discount

Spot pet insurance cons

No pre-existing condition coverage

Plans have a 14-day waiting period for coverage

Unique benefits of Spot pet insurance

Spot's pet insurance plans are very flexible compared to the other players in the space, allowing you to customize your coverage to meet your budget. When getting an online quote, you can see your premium change as you choose from a wide array of deductible amounts, reimbursement percentages and coverage limits.

If you plan on spending more than $450 on preventative care for your furry friend, you might consider the Platinum Preventative Care Option, which carries a $450 total annual benefit. This package covers a broad spectrum of services, from dental cleanings and wellness exams to urinalysis and deworming.

Unique drawbacks of this provider

Spot doesn't cover pre-existing conditions, which the company defines as "any condition, injury, or illness that your pet has received medical advice or treatment by your licensed veterinarian - before the start of your pet insurance policy or during your plan's waiting period."

However, Spot also states they don't consider a condition as pre-existing if your pet receives treatment and is cured and free of treatment and symptoms for 180 days.

The bottom line

Spot pet insurance may be worth it if you want a flexible policy you can customize to meet your needs and your budget. You can get coverage starting at $9.95 for basic accident-only insurance or opt for unlimited coverage with preventative care add-ons.

