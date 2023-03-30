Fetch by The Dodo pet insurance review 2023

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

How would you pay for an emergency if your pet urgently needed medical attention? It's not a situation we want to think about, but a little planning can help you cover unexpected veterinary bills if something unfortunate happens to your dog or cat.

That's where pet insurance may come in handy. Pet insurance is an insurance policy that covers a portion of your pet's medical expenses and helps to lower your overall veterinary costs. Even if you can afford the veterinary costs, you still might consider pet insurance as a way to potentially save thousands of dollars if your pet gets sick or injured.

Fetch by The Dodo is a popular pet insurer that provides accident and illness policies for dogs and cats. This review will take a closer look at Fetch, its costs and benefits, and how they stack up against other pet insurers. If you're interested in pet insurance from Fetch by The Dodo then start by getting a free price quote so you know exactly what to expect.

Fetch by The Dodo pet insurance overview

Fetch by The Dodo, formerly Petplan, has issued pet insurance policies since 2007. In 2019, Warburg Pincus purchased the company and rebranded it as Fetch by The Dodo in 2020. Since then, Fetch by The Dodo has insured more than 280,000 cats and dogs.

According to Fetch, you can use their insurance with any veterinarian in the United States or Canada. The company has one plan option for dogs and cats. Like most pet insurance companies, Fetch reimburses you for the treatment of injuries and illnesses, including:

Blood and laboratory tests

Prescription medications

Emergency vet visits

Veterinary hospital stays

Surgeries

X-rays and CT scans

While Fetch covers unexpected injuries and illnesses, the pet insurer does not cover more routine animal care, including the following:

Annual visits

Vaccinations

Spaying or neutering

Flea and heartworm medications

Pre-existing conditions

Cosmetic surgical procedures

How much does Fetch by The Dodo pet insurance cost?

According to Fetch by The Dodo, the company offers pet insurance averaging $35 per month for dog insurance and $25 per month for cat insurance, with potentially lower premiums for puppies and kittens.

Fetch offers a few options to customize your premium to fit your budget:

You can lower your monthly premium by selecting a higher deductible

You can reduce your premium by lowering your maximum payout benefit. Annual coverage limit options are $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000.

You can get a lower price by choosing a lower reimbursement rate. Choices are 70%, 80% and 90%.

You may be eligible for a pet insurance price discount if you adopt a pet from a shelter or rescue or if you're a member of AARP, a veteran or active military, or a veterinarian or a vet employee. Also, licensed medical service pet owners can save 10% for life.

Getting pet insurance may make sense to help bring down the cost of an unexpected illness or injury to your pet, especially if you can secure a low rate.

Fetch by The Dodo vs. AKC and Odie

Here's a cost breakdown showing how Fetch stacks up against the competition.



Fetch by The Dodo AKC Odie Cost* $121.46 per month $59.42 per month $30.39 per month Annual deductible $300, $500, $700 $100 to $1,000 $50 to $1,000 Reimbursement percentage 70%, 80%, 90% 70%, 80%, 90% 70%, 80%, 90% Coverage amounts $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000 $2,500 to unlimited $5,000, $10,000, $40,000 Multi-pet discount No 5% 5%

*Quotes are for a 5-year-old mixed dog, medium weight, in good health in Boulder, Colorado. Coverage options include a $300 deductible, an 80% reimbursement percentage and the maximum coverage amount for each provider.

In this specific comparison, a wide range of pricing is available, with Fetch's cost higher than AKC Pet Insurance and Odie. The pricing comparison above may indicate that Fetch prices for older pets are considerably higher than their competitors. Keep in mind, prices can vary widely based on a pet's age, breed, location, coverage options and other factors.

It's also worth noting that Fetch offers unique benefits not provided by other pet insurers, as we'll cover in a moment. Get a free price quote from Fetch by The Dodo online now.

Pros and cons of Fetch by The Dodo pet insurance

Consider the pet insurance advantages and disadvantages of Fetch by The Dodo coverage before making a decision.

Fetch pet insurance pros

Fast reimbursements: By enrolling in direct deposit, you could receive reimbursement within two business days, significantly faster than other companies that can take up to 30 days or longer.

By enrolling in direct deposit, you could receive reimbursement within two business days, significantly faster than other companies that can take up to 30 days or longer. Several discount options: You may be able to lower your premium by 30% if you don't file for any claims. Other discounts are available for AARP members, military service members and veterans, veterinarians and more.

You may be able to lower your premium by 30% if you don't file for any claims. Other discounts are available for AARP members, military service members and veterans, veterinarians and more. Eligibility for younger and older pets: Unlike some competitors that restrict coverage to pets based on age, Fetch by The Dodo provides coverage for pets as young as six weeks and doesn't have an age limit.

Fetch pet insurance cons

No preventative care coverage: Some pet insurers offer wellness or preventative care plans that cover vaccination and routine treatments. Fetch doesn't offer such plans.

Some pet insurers offer wellness or preventative care plans that cover vaccination and routine treatments. Fetch doesn't offer such plans. Caps maximum benefits: Fetch doesn't have an unlimited annual maximum benefit option and limits the maximum benefit to $15,000.

Unique benefits of this provider

Fetch by The Dodo includes several benefits with its coverage that many other animal insurance companies don't provide without paying for a policy add-on or rider.

For example, Fetch covers your exam fees for sick visits to your vet. Additionally, Fetch provides injury and illness coverage for your pet's teeth and gums. The company also covers the treatment of issues related to specific breeds, like breathing issues for pugs and Frenchies and hip dysplasia for bulldogs and labradors.

Another unique benefit Fetch provides is reimbursement of up to $1,000 for boarding fees if you are hospitalized for at least four days and must board your pet.

The bottom line

As with other insurance policies, it's wise to get quotes customized for your pet from at least a few pet insurance companies, such as Fetch, to ensure you're getting the best value. Make sure you include the same policy parameters, such as the deductible and annual benefit, to be certain you're comparing apples to apples. Specifically, check out your options with:

