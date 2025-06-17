We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold has delivered a stunning performance since the beginning of 2024, surging from around $2,000 per ounce to where it sits today at over $3,400 per ounce. The precious metal shattered multiple price records along the way, including breaking through the key $3,000 barrier for the first time in history. This remarkable run was propelled by a number of factors, from inflation concerns to geopolitical uncertainties and heavy central bank buying.

And, with the gold price per ounce now hovering near yet another potential record, it's natural to wonder: Will the precious metal reach $4,000 soon? We spoke with three investing experts to understand what could drive gold to this milestone and when it might realistically happen. Their insights reveal what's ahead for gold investing and practical ways to get exposure without paying today's high prices.

When could gold's price hit $4,000? Investing experts weigh in

"If gold prices follow the same percentage gains as last year, then hitting $4,000 in 2025 is in sight," says Ben Nadelstein, head of content at gold yield marketplace Monetary Metals.

Nadelstein believes that in the long term, the dollar will continue to lose value relative to gold.

Brandon Aversano, CEO of fintech platform The Alloy Market, expects gold to hit $4,000 within one year.

"Given the instability and [global] conflict coupled with strong central bank demand and inflation, it's unlikely we'll see gold prices do anything but continue to increase," Aversano says. Gold has long been a tool used to hedge against inflation, which drives central bank buying during economic distress.

The key indicator to watch, according to Aversano, is whether gold posts double-digit monthly or quarterly gains. This would signal an acceleration toward the $4,000-per-ounce mark.

"[But if] we see the pace of gold price slow considerably, it may take longer to reach the milestone," he cautions.

Portfolio manager Thomas Winmill at Midas Funds, an investment management firm specializing in mutual funds focused on precious metals, takes a more measured approach to the timeline. While gold has already climbed significantly in the first half of 2025, Winmill's analysis of supply and demand trends suggests a longer outlook.

Unless there's a serious geopolitical event, "reaching $4,000 is more likely to occur in the next one to two years," Winmill says.

Strategies for investing in the gold market now

Today's gold prices may feel steep, but experts say there are still smart ways to gain exposure without paying premium prices. Here are a few strategies they recommend for getting started:

Maintain a long-term outlook.

Aversano recommends treating gold as a long-term asset class.

"[The precious metal] is best used as a way to diversify a well-balanced financial portfolio," Aversano says. This approach means avoiding the temptation to jump in and out of gold investments based on daily price movements.

The long-term strategy works especially well if you believe gold will reach $4,000 but aren't concerned about the exact timing. By focusing on the big picture instead of daily swings, you can benefit from gold's rise without worrying about perfect timing.

Look into leasing out your gold.

According to Nadelstein, leasing gold allows you to earn a monthly yield that's paid in gold, regardless of short-term price movements. With this strategy, you essentially lend your gold to borrowers and earn interest on it.

Gold holders can start by deploying stored gold into a lease program. Instead of paying storage fees, you earn more gold ounces over time. This means you're adding to your position without having to buy more at today's high prices. This approach may be appealing if you already own some gold and believe the price will eventually reach $4,000.

Consider gold mining mutual funds.

"[Allocate] a percentage of [your] assets to mutual funds investing in the stocks of gold mining companies that can benefit from currently high gold prices," Winmill suggests. He expects mining company revenues and profits to surge over the next quarter due to these elevated gold prices.

Winmill says that the best gold mining mutual funds typically focus on consistently profitable mining companies with solid balance sheets. When evaluating gold mining mutual funds, look for those that target companies with strong management teams and track records of generating free cash flow during uncertain times.

The bottom line

Whether gold will reach $4,000 in 2025 or later, experts agree on one thing: Get exposure sooner rather than later. "[Start] with some investment amount and try to add to [it] regularly," Winmill says. That way, you can realize consistent returns over time.

Dollar-cost averaging can also help you weather short-term price volatility while staying positioned for long-term appreciation. If you're considering your options, a trusted financial advisor can help you determine the best approach for your portfolio.