Gold investing news has been prevalent in recent years for a variety of reasons. When inflation surged to its highest point in decades in June 2022, for example, many investors flocked to the precious metal for protection thanks to its consistent ability to maintain value during inflationary periods. And, in 2023, investing in the metal hit an 11-year high. In 2024 and 2025, meanwhile, multiple price surges saw the metal consistently break through price records.

And now, in June 2025, investors are closely monitoring the gold climate for opportunities to sell or buy in during temporary price dips. Many experts, meanwhile, are expecting the price of gold to soon hit $4,000 per ounce, marking a remarkable increase for an asset traditionally less known for price increases and more known as a way to protect income and other assets.

To better appreciate how far the price of gold has risen, and for investors to better understand the potential opportunity, it helps to understand the historic price run of gold. While viewing the price change over the last year, in particular, can be insightful, others may appreciate a more thorough viewpoint. So, how far has gold's price risen over the last five years, for example? And is it still worth investing in, considering this consistent increase? That's what we'll answer below.

Here's how high gold's price has risen over the last 5 years

The price of gold per ounce as of June 10, 2025, is $3,343.44. While down slightly from a recent high that surpassed $3,400, gold has consistently increased in price over the past 18 months. From the $2,063.73 per ounce it was selling for in January 2024, for example, gold is up by more than $1,280, or 62%. A further look back, however, underlines this dramatic price increase.

In June 2023, for example, the price of gold was $1,953.14 per ounce, according to American Hartford Gold. In June 2022, it was more than $100 per ounce cheaper, coming in at $1,831.28 on June 13. That was about flat from where gold sat in June 2021, when it was valued at $1,816.99 on June 14 and the difference between that price and June 2020 was less than $100, as gold was priced at $1,729.29 on June 15, 2020.

Comparing the price of the metal, then, from June 2020 to June 2025, the total price has risen by approximately $1,704, approximately, per ounce. But that price difference hides the remarkable percentage increase over the half-decade. Overall, the price of gold is up by around 93% in the last five years. So, if you bought gold at any point from June 2020 or after, you've likely seen your investment grow, perhaps to a staggering degree. But if you haven't yet gotten invested, these price surges shouldn't discourage you from acting, especially considering market conditions and the potential for the price to surge even further.

Why gold is still worth investing in despite the price surge

A 93% rise in gold's value can understandably deter beginners from the gold market. But that would be a mistake. For starters, there are no real signs indicating that this price surge will stop or that gold's price has peaked. That means that if you buy in now, you may be able to exploit this continually rising price and, potentially, sell the metal for a quick profit, which is a rare benefit for an asset not known for producing income.

Additionally, inflation is cyclical and while this round seems close to its end, it will return at some point in the future, perhaps sooner than expected. When that occurs, you'll be happy to have gold in your portfolio to protect stocks, bonds and other assets likely to be more impacted by new inflation concerns. You should also always have a diversifier in your portfolio, of which gold can easily perform.

And for those worried about having to pay today's top price, there are alternative options like fractional gold (in an amount under one ounce) or strategies like dollar-cost averaging in which you buy in at a price you can afford now, both of which allow you to get invested in gold at a price point that aligns with your budget.

The bottom line

The price of gold is up by over 90% over the last five years and there are no signs that it will be cooling anytime soon. In fact, over time, gold prices only rise. That's something prospective investors should keep in mind now. With this thorough knowledge of its recent price movements and an informed approach to gold investing in today's economic climate, investors can soon start benefiting from the shiny, yellow metal, setting themselves up for both rapid and long-term potential gains.