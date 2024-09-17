We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The housing market has been a challenging terrain for prospective homebuyers over the last few years. High interest rates, rapidly rising home prices and economic uncertainty made the path to homeownership steep and costly. As a result, many potential homebuyers found themselves squeezed between increasing mortgage payments and limited budgets, making it difficult to achieve the dream of owning a home.

However, the tide is now beginning to shift. Inflation has finally cooled to 2.5%, a significant improvement compared to the highs seen in recent years. This has led to widespread expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates at its meeting this week, signaling a new era of more favorable rate conditions.

While this is undoubtedly good news for those looking to buy a home, it's important to approach the situation with caution. The expected rate cut may provide some relief, but potential buyers should be aware that there are other factors to consider before rushing into the market.

What to know about buying a home before the Fed cuts rates

Here's what you should know about buying a home before the Fed finally cuts its benchmark rate.

The first rate cut may not significantly impact mortgage rates

While the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates at its meeting this week, it's important to understand that this initial cut may not dramatically affect mortgage rates. The anticipated reduction is only 25 basis points, which is relatively modest and may already be priced into today's mortgage rates. In other words, lenders and markets have been anticipating this rate cut for some time and they've likely adjusted their offerings in advance.

Mortgage rates also tend to respond to long-term economic indicators and overall market expectations in addition to short-term Fed moves. While a small reduction in the federal funds rate could offer some relief to borrowers, it's not guaranteed to lower mortgage rates significantly in the immediate aftermath. This means that if you're hoping for a major drop in your mortgage rate right after the Fed's decision, you might be disappointed.

More rate cuts could be on the horizon

While the first rate cut may not be a major event in the mortgage market, the good news is that more cuts are likely on the horizon. The job market is slowing down and other economic factors, such as slower growth in consumer spending and lower inflation, suggest that the Federal Reserve may continue to lower rates in the coming months. That's good news for buyers, as a series of rate cuts could have a more profound impact on mortgage rates as market sentiment shifts and long-term interest rates begin to fall in tandem.

In the past, when the Federal Reserve has entered a cycle of rate reductions, mortgage rates have generally followed suit, especially if the cuts are substantial and spread out over time. This means that homebuyers may see more significant relief as we move further into 2024 and 2025. And if economic conditions continue to soften, lenders may become more competitive, offering more attractive mortgage terms to entice buyers.

That said, timing the market to secure the lowest possible mortgage rate can be tricky. The Fed's actions are based on complex economic data, and future rate cuts, while likely, are not guaranteed. It can help to keep an eye on economic trends and Fed announcements, but it's also important to be prepared for the possibility that mortgage rates may not drop as much as hoped for, or at the pace some buyers anticipate.

Waiting could be risky

With the uncertainty around future rate cuts and their impact on mortgage rates, waiting for rates to fall may not be the best strategy. One important consideration is the potential increase in competition among buyers as rates begin to decline. Lower mortgage rates generally mean more affordability, which can draw more buyers into the market, increasing competition for available homes. With inventory still tight in many markets, this increased competition could drive home prices higher, offsetting the savings from lower rates.

There's also the risk that waiting for rates to drop could lead to missing out on the current home inventory. Housing prices may continue to rise, especially in high-demand areas, making it harder to find a home that fits within your budget later on. For some buyers, locking in a mortgage at today's rates and refinancing later when rates are lower could be a better option than waiting for uncertain future rate cuts.

The bottom line

While the prospect of rate cuts is exciting, prospective buyers should carefully consider whether waiting is truly the best option. With modest changes expected from the first cut and more significant impacts likely down the line, it's essential to weigh the potential benefits of waiting against the risks of higher competition and rising home prices. For many, the current market conditions may still offer a better opportunity to buy, with the option to refinance in the future when rates are more favorable.