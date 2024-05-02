We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Americans have seen the overall cost of living increase by nearly 20% since 2020, which is causing budgets to be stretched, and in some cases, significantly. For many, following common advice like meal planning, cutting down on luxuries and picking up a side gig just isn't closing the financial gap.

If that's your experience, it may help to rethink one of the largest monthly expenses most people have — your mortgage. The median monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. is currently $2,843, which is up nearly 13% compared to one year prior.

But how can you reduce your mortgage payment if you need help today?

5 ways to lower your mortgage payment right now

From loan modifications and refinancing to removing mortgage insurance, here are five ways experts say you can lower your mortgage payments on short notice.

Modify your loan

If your financial situation permanently changes and you can no longer comfortably afford your mortgage, your lender or mortgage servicer may be willing to modify your loan.

"Modifications can include lowering the interest rate, extending the loan term, or reducing the principal amount owed to make payments more manageable," says Andrew Latham, certified financial planner, certified financial counselor and content director at SuperMoney.

To go this route, you'll need to contact your lender or servicer, explain your situation and ask if a loan modification is an option. It's important to note that modifications may lower your monthly payment amount but add to your overall costs due to extra escrow fees, interest and other costs. For personalized guidance and assistance, you can reach out to a HUD-approved housing counseling agency.

Apply for forbearance

Mortgage forbearance can be a good option if your current financial problems are temporary, such as if you lost your job and are seeking a new one.

"Forbearance temporarily reduces or pauses payments—although interest may still accrue," says Latham.

Similar to the steps with loan modifications, you'll need to reach out to your lender or servicer to see if forbearance is an option. The timelines, interest implications and repayment terms can vary by lender and situation.

Recast your mortgage

Another way to reduce your payments is to make a large lump-sum payment toward your principal balance and recast your mortgage. In this case, your lender will re-amortize your remaining payments based on your reduced outstanding principal balance and existing mortgage rate.

However, you should beware that lenders won't automatically recast your payments in response to a large payment. You'll need to find out if it's an option and get an agreement upfront.

Refinance your mortgage

You can also look into refinancing your mortgage which involves replacing your current loan with a new one.

"Refinancing can be a great option if mortgage interest rates are lower now than when you purchased the home. By refinancing to a lower interest rate or extending the term, you may be able to decrease your monthly payments," says Gloria Garcia, certified financial planner and wealth manager at LourdMurray.

Unfortunately, due to the current interest rate environment, finding a lower rate will be difficult if you bought before the fall of 2022.

"Current interest rates are not low, so sadly, this may not make sense," says Garcia.

But rates have dropped since peaking in October of 2023 and could drop further this year if the Fed gets inflation under control, so refinancing could make sense for more recent buyers. The only way to find out is to collect mortgage quotes and run the numbers to see if you can save monthly and over the life of the loan (closing costs and all).

Remove mortgage insurance

Many mortgage programs allow you to put down less than 20% of the purchase price if you buy private mortgage insurance (PMI). However, you don't always have to keep the PMI until the end of the loan.

"If you've made progress towards your principal and now have 20% equity in your home, you can request the removal; this could save you hundreds of dollars a year," says Garcia.

The bottom line

Although there are various ways to lower your mortgage payments, Garcia recommends starting with an old-fashioned review of your budget, "Mortgages tend to be an individual's highest expense, but there are others one can reflect on."

She recommends reviewing your spending and budget in search of unnecessary expenses. If you're still coming up short after trimming all you can, then Garcia recommends reaching out to your lender.

Further, you could turn to your home equity.

"Use of other forms of mortgage products such as second mortgages or HELOC's (Home Equity Lines of Credit) could also be a consideration, especially if someone currently has a low mortgage rate," says Rick Mount, managing partner of the Southwest Region at Churchill Mortgage. "Consolidating high rate debt using one these options can usually save significant cashflow each month, making life just a little easier."