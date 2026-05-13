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A consistently rising inflation rate will likely have multiple impacts on the mortgage interest rate climate. sakchai vongsasiripat/Getty Images

Millions of Americans hoping for a decline in inflation received unwelcome news on Wednesday when the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported another surge in the rate in April. Now at 3.8%, the inflation rate ticked up from 3.3% in March and now sits at its highest point since May 2023. It's also now almost two full percentage points above the Federal Reserve's target 2% goal. That not only essentially eliminates the chances of a Fed rate cut in the near future, but it actually increases the chances of an interest rate hike instead.

But that wasn't the only discouraging news this week. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Producer Price Index for final demand increased 1.4% in April, the largest jump since March 2022. The index, which measures the median changes in selling prices, shows that consumers are already experiencing higher everyday costs that could rise even further depending on the trajectory of oil prices and the resolution of overseas conflicts.

Against this background, borrowers hoping to purchase a home or refinance their current one need to take a step back to determine their next steps (or lack thereof). This begins with a deeper understanding of what the new inflation surge could actually mean for mortgage interest rates.

Start by seeing how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What does the new inflation surge mean for mortgage interest rates?

Determining the precise impact of the latest inflation news will take some time, as these reports reverberate throughout the wider borrowing climate. Here are three likely repercussions that borrowers should consider now:

Mortgage rates are likely to increase

While the Fed has kept interest rates frozen so far in 2026, it may not continue to do so for much longer, especially with inflation coming in hot in two consecutive reports now. And that assumption is likely to drive mortgage interest rates higher, even with the central bank not scheduled to meet again until mid-June.

That's because lenders don't need to wait for the Fed to take action to adjust their offers to borrowers. And many won't after this week's back-to-back reports. In this climate, locking in a mortgage rate before they have a chance to increase further may make the most sense. Borrowers will often be able to float it down before closing and, in the interim, won't need to worry about any other incremental increases.

Learn more about the benefits of a mortgage rate lock here.

Borrowers will need to look to alternative drivers to cause rates to drop

Multiple factors drive the direction of mortgage interest rates, but with inflation rising and the Fed holding steady, borrowers who are still looking for relief will need to look for alternative drivers to potentially lower rates.

Improvements in overseas conflicts and a subsequent lower oil price, for example, could help. A softening in the job market could lead to lower rates, too. While this will require close monitoring of the mortgage rate climate for brief but timely opportunities to act, it could still be worth the extra work if it means being able to lock in a below-average rate right now.

The addition of mortgage interest rate points may become necessary

Mortgage interest rate points, in which the borrower pays the lender a fee to lock in a below-average rate (think 50 basis points, approximately), can be ideal for those looking for the lowest rate possible. But, in today's climate, they may become necessary, as they could be the deciding factor between being able to proceed with purchasing or refinancing plans or having to put them on hold indefinitely.

That said, points won't be cheap, as they're often equivalent to 1% of the total mortgage loan, so be sure to weigh the pros and cons of this approach carefully. But with mortgage rates appearing to be stuck at an elevated level now, the value of this strategy has grown in recent months.

The bottom line

Taking an informed and strategic approach is always critical for borrowers looking for affordable mortgage purchase and refinance interest rates. But after this week's consecutive inflation reports, it's even more important. This doesn't mean that borrowers still can't find a rate that works for them, but they need to be cognizant of the likelihood of another mortgage rate increase and will need to more closely monitor alternative drivers that could help reduce them. They should also seriously consider the addition of mortgage points, which can potentially secure a lower rate that fits their budget, even if it's still less than ideal. Remember, too, that refinancing is always an option for the future, when rates eventually decline again.