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A mortgage interest rate lock has multiple, timely benefits for borrowers to explore right now. Pla2na/Getty Images

The homebuying process always needs to be approached strategically, but in the unique economic climate borrowers find themselves in this month, it's arguably more important than usual to make the right decisions. Mortgage interest rates just in February, for example, were comfortably sitting in the 5% range, with some borrowers able to lock in rates closer to 5%.

But now, in mid-March, with market uncertainty pronounced and a second consecutive pause in interest rate cuts all but guaranteed for the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, borrowers find themselves in a less advantageous position. That doesn't mean that homebuying can't still be worth it now, though, especially with the traditional spring homebuying season quickly approaching. Homebuyers will just need to be more judicious in their approach.

That extends to thoroughly evaluating the benefits associated with a mortgage interest rate lock right now. Below, we'll detail three specific reasons why this could be the smart move to make.

Start by seeing how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

3 benefits of a mortgage interest rate lock to know now

A mortgage interest rate lock may not make sense in a more conventional economic setting, but that's not what many borrowers find themselves in currently. Instead, a mortgage rate lock can be particularly advantageous this March. Here are three timely benefits of acting right now:

A rate closer to the 5% range

In February, the average mortgage interest rate temporarily sat at 5.88%. While that's increased in recent weeks, it's possible that qualified borrowers may still be able to locate one closer to the 5% range – if they act quickly. It was only early 2025, as a reminder, that this rate was over 7%.

So if you can find one under 6% now, it may be worth locking in. You could always float it down prior to closing if rates were to decline again, but you'll need to act quickly now, as rates don't always move in line with the Fed, even if rates are kept on hold this week.

Learn more about your mortgage rate lock options now.

Protection against interest rate pauses (and hikes)

There's a misconception that mortgage rates rise when the federal funds rate rises, decline when it falls and stay steady when rates are kept paused. But that's not always the case, as has been proven in recent weeks as mortgage rates ticked up even in the absence of Fed activity. Multiple factors drive mortgage loan rates, of which the Fed is a single (but important) one.

So don't assume the mortgage rate climate won't change if the Fed doesn't issue a cut this week. It can and likely will before the central bank meets again in April. But by locking in one of today's readily available rates, you'll have protection against both the instability a rate pause can generate and any hikes that may become more realistic later this year if market uncertainty persists unabated.

The ability to move forward in the homebuying process

Perhaps one of the less obvious but still powerful reasons for locking in a mortgage rate currently? The simple ability to move forward in the homebuying process with confidence and clarity. By locking in a rate now, not only will you be able to budget properly, but you'll also be able to pivot and focus on any number of items involved in the homebuying process.

Constant monitoring of the mortgage rate climate each day for a timely window of opportunity to act will no longer be necessary. And, because you know what rate you already have, you can then determine where you may have extra space in your budget for closing costs, moving, renovations and more.

The bottom line

A mortgage interest rate lock isn't always the right move, but for many borrowers this month, it can be. With the potential to secure a rate in the 5% range, protection against interest rate pauses (and hikes) and the peace of mind that will only be available once you're able to fully move forward in the homebuying process, a rate lock makes a lot of sense now. Consider shopping around for lenders, then, to see what rates they're currently offering and to best determine your next steps.