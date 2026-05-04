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Mortgage rates don't move only when the Fed acts, and numerous forces could still shift significantly in May. Shutjane/Getty Images

Mortgage rates have spent much of this year on an unpredictable course. After brushing near 5.75% in early March, rates surged past 6.3% by month's end, driven largely by the escalating conflict in the Middle East and the inflationary pressures that followed. By mid-April, some relief arrived when rates briefly dipped below 6% before climbing again as peace talks stalled and oil prices remained elevated. As of early May, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is now hovering near 6.38%, leaving prospective buyers and would-be refinancers to watch the market and wait for a reason to make a move.

What makes this moment particularly complicated, though, is the absence of a Federal Reserve meeting in May. The Fed paused rates for a third consecutive time at its April meeting, leaving the benchmark range at 3.50% to 3.75%. Without a formal Fed decision on the calendar this month, some borrowers may assume mortgage rates are locked in place, as there's nothing meaningful likely to push them in either direction until June. That assumption, however, indicates a clear misunderstanding of how mortgage rates actually work.

Mortgage rates don't move only when the Fed acts, and numerous forces could still shift significantly in May. If they do, mortgage rates could follow. So what exactly could drive mortgage rates down this month? Below, we'll detail four impacts to consider.

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What could cause mortgage rates to decline this May?

The forces that move mortgage rates are still very much in play right now, even without a Fed meeting on the books this month. Here are the catalysts that could help lower mortgage rates this May:

A softer inflation reading

The Consumer Price Index report, scheduled for release on May 12, may be the single most consequential data point for mortgage rates this month. Inflation has been the dominant force keeping rates elevated for most of 2026. When the CPI showed inflation climbing to 3.3% in early April — the highest level in nearly two years — it effectively pushed bond yields higher and reinforced lenders' reluctance to ease pricing.

If the May inflation reading shows meaningful deceleration, though, particularly in core inflation, it could lead investors to price in a more accommodative Fed path ahead of the June meeting. That kind of shift in expectations tends to pull Treasury yields lower, and when yields fall, mortgage rates typically follow. A single report can move markets quickly, making May 12 a date worth circling for anyone tracking the mortgage rate environment.

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Progress in the Middle East conflict

The ongoing conflict in Iran has been one of the most disruptive drivers of mortgage rate volatility this year. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and the price of crude oil climbing, oil price-driven inflation has kept bond yields elevated and left lenders with little room to reduce rates.

That said, any meaningful progress toward a ceasefire, or even credible signs of renewed peace negotiations, could rapidly change that equation. After all, early signals of possible ceasefire talks in mid-April were enough to pull the 30-year average back near 6%, demonstrating just how sensitive bond markets are to geopolitical developments. A more sustained de-escalation in May could produce a similar effect, and potentially a more durable one, for mortgage loan borrowers.

Signs of economic softening

Mortgage rates can also move lower when the broader economy begins to show signs of cooling. Weaker labor market data — whether that's a rise in the unemployment rate or lower-than-expected wage growth — often triggers a flight to safety, where capital moves out of riskier assets and into government bonds, pushing yields down in the process.

Consumer sentiment has already been fragile for much of this year, and delinquency rates on credit card debt have continued to tick upward. If this month brings data suggesting that consumer spending is pulling back or hiring is softening further, it could create the conditions for a meaningful move lower in rates, even without any formal Fed action.

A shift in tone from Fed officials

Federal Reserve officials will continue to speak publicly throughout May, even without a formal meeting on the calendar, and their words carry weight. If committee members begin signaling that rate cuts could arrive as early as June, or that the central bank is growing more concerned about economic growth than inflation, bond markets are likely to respond well in advance of any formal announcement.

A shift in tone from even one or two influential Fed voices can move yields in much the same way a formal meeting can, particularly in an environment where investors are closely attuned to every signal from the central bank. And that, in turn, could result in a dip in mortgage rates.

The bottom line

There's no Federal Reserve meeting on the calendar for May, but that doesn't mean mortgage rates are on autopilot. The forces that move rates — inflation data, geopolitical developments, economic momentum and bond market dynamics — are all still actively in play. The CPI report on May 12 will likely be the month's most critical data point for borrowers, but a de-escalation in the Middle East or a run of soft economic readings could move the needle just as quickly. So, if you're weighing a home purchase or refinance decision, the rate environment this month is still worth monitoring rather than assuming it will hold steady until June.